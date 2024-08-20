Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 4.9 And 4.8 Jolt Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: A series of tremors, measuring 4.9 and 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Tuesday morning. The tremors from the first quake were felt at 6:45 a.m. while the tremors from the second quake were felt at 6:52 a.m.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) in a post on X stated,“EQ of M: 4.9, On: 20/08/2024 06:45:57 IST, Lat: 34.17 N, Long: 74.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir .”





In another post on X, the NCS stated,“EQ of M: 4.8, On: 20/08/2024 06:52:29 IST, Lat: 34.20 N, Long: 74.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir.”

The video given below shows the impact of tremors that were felt in the region on Tuesday morning. The ceiling fan can be seen shaking due to the seismic activity reported in the region.

According to officials, there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, PTI reported. The officials said that the first earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at 6:45 am at a latitude of 34.17 north and a longitude of 74.16 east, with the epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, reported PTI.

The officials further informed the news agency that another quake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at 6:52 am at a latitude of 34.20 north and a longitude of 74.31 east, with the epicentre in Baramulla.

Previously, tremors of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale were felt in India and Pakistan on July 12 afternoon. The residents of north Kashmir district reported seismic activity around 12:26 pm. The earthquake of 10 km depth struck Baramulla region. The National Center for Seismology, in post on X said,“EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.”