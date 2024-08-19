Northwestern Mutual Will Fund More Than 50 Milwaukee-Based Schools And Nonprofits Aimed At Improving Student Outcomes

(MENAFN- 3BL) MILWAUKEE, August 19, 2024 /3BL/ - Northwestern Mutual , through its Foundation, is furthering its commitment to investing in high-quality education and funding more opportunities for teachers and students in Milwaukee by pledging $3.9 million to support more than 50 Milwaukee-based and nonprofits. This brings the company's total in quality education to more than $67 million over the last 30 years.

As part of this pledge, 25 initiatives led by more than 50 teachers were awarded the Summer Teacher Project Grants. These grants were developed to both engage and retain talent by providing them with stipends during summer months that recognize their valuable contributions to their classrooms and assist them in assuring student success throughout the school year.

"Great teachers are fundamental to student success," said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We are excited to offer these grants to educators that share Northwestern Mutual's commitment in wanting to ensure successful outcomes for Milwaukee students."

Teachers across four schools have been included in these projects including Pilgrim Lutheran, St. Marcus, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and Milwaukee Academy of Science.

"The teachers and leaders at St. Marcus are deeply appreciative of the work we can achieve through these grants from Northwestern Mutual. The supplemental resources allow our educators additional time to strengthen curriculums for our students and push them to their full potential," said Henry Tyson, superintendent, St. Marcus.

Northwestern Mutual remains committed to investing in schools, teachers, and initiatives realizing success for students. In addition to the Summer Teacher Project Grants, the company will be directing over $1.9 million toward early childhood and K-12 education, including schools and nonprofit programs spanning from early childhood education to secondary completion. These contributions assist in funding additional support in one of three areas: academics, mental health, and family engagement. Examples include tutoring services, STEM programs, teacher pipeline programs, mentoring and more.

Learn more about the company's support here: .

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $490 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $627 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $36 billion in revenues, and $2.3 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

