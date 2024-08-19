Biomiq Inc. Launches Purecleansetm STAT, Advancing Urgent Wound Care And Chronic Wound Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biomiq Inc., a Canadian leader in medical device innovation, proudly announces the launch of PureCleanseTM STAT , the latest addition to the PureCleanseTM product line. Designed for emergency responders, acute care professionals, and clinicians managing chronic, hard-to-heal wounds, PureCleanseTM STAT is a pure hypochlorous acid (HOCl) wound irrigation and debridement system that is designed for rapid use and optimal irrigation pressure.

The newly launched wound cleanser is non-cytotoxic, free of sodium hypochlorite, and replaces standard saline with a solution that is just as safe, yet features the added benefit of being antimicrobial. With PureCleanseTM hypochlorous acid already trusted by clinicians and surgeons across Canada, today's launch of PureCleanseTM STAT sets a new standard as a ready-to-use antimicrobial pressurized wound lavage.

Pure, stable hypochlorous acid-known for its potent antimicrobial properties-reduces infection risk while being as gentle and non-toxic as saline, making it the preferred choice for a wide range of wound care scenarios. These unique properties of HOCl allow PureCleanseTM STAT to stand out amongst popular-yet-cytotoxic alternatives such as chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) or povidone iodine, among others.

PureCleanseTM STAT features Biomiq's QuickTabTM Technology, which enhances the user experience with a twist-off tab that reveals a precision probe nozzle, enabling fast, controlled application of the solution directly to the wound bed. This design is particularly beneficial in acute trauma situations, where speed and efficiency are paramount.

“In fast-paced, high-pressure environments like emergency rooms and trauma care, clinicians and first responders need reliable solutions that work instantly and effectively,” says Robert Fuller, Managing Director of Biomiq Inc.“PureCleanseTM STAT is purpose-built for these critical moments, providing rapid antimicrobial wound irrigation and debridement that professionals can trust every time.”

The proprietary design of PureCleanseTM STAT allows an optimal pressure of up to 15 PSI-ideal for addressing tricky biofilm and slough commonly found on the wound bed of chronic wounds. The nozzle also allows clinicians to reach deep into wound tunnels, ensuring thorough irrigation thanks to its long probe-shaped nozzle.

"With PureCleanseTM STAT, we're providing clinicians with an innovative tool that combines ease of use and superior wound irrigation, ensuring even the most challenging wounds can be treated effectively," says Robert Fuller, Managing Director of Biomiq Inc. "Our goal with this product is to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of care clinicians are able to provide."

The introduction of PureCleanseTM STAT strengthens the PureCleanse product line, which already includes a variety of sizes, delivery mechanisms, and application-specific formulations.

“With PureCleanseTM STAT, we're delivering a solution that meets the real-world needs of healthcare professionals,” says Bill Roberts, President and Co-Founder of Biomiq.“This product enhances our portfolio and empowers clinicians to deliver optimal care of the wound quickly and easily, every time.”

This launch further cements Biomiq's position as a leader in wound care innovation, continuing the company's mission to bring advanced, practical solutions to healthcare professionals across Canada and beyond.

For more information, please visit

