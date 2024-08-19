A Milestone Day For Brazil’S Stock Market: Ibovespa Hits Historic High As Dollar Dips

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, the Ibovespa, Brazil's benchmark stock index, reached an unprecedented peak during the trading session, hitting a new intraday record of 136,179.21 points.



By the close, it had slightly retreated to 135,777.98 points, up 1.36%, marking the highest close in its history.



This surpassed the previous record set on December 27, 2023, of 134,193.72 points. Simultaneously, the U.S. dollar faced a decline, ending the day at 5.4120 Brazilian reais, down 1.02%.



Analysts credit the Ibovespa 's surge to a trio of factors. First, there has been heightened economic activity in both Brazil and the United States.



Second, expectations for corporate profit growth have increased following the second-quarter earnings season.



Third, there is speculation about potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in their upcoming September meeting.







Despite recent gains, experts still consider the Brazilian market to be undervalued. They point to the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, currently below 8 times, significantly lower than the historical average of 11 times.



However, concerns linger. Marcos Moreira, a partner at WMS Capital, highlights the Brazilian central bank's strict tone.



He also points out economic indicators such as GDP, unemployment, and inflation. Moreira suggests that the current monetary policy may not be restrictive enough.

Brazilian Stock Market Dynamics

The market anticipates a rate hike by the Brazilian central bank in September. This potential move could attract foreign investors by widening the interest rate differential.



Alan Martins, an analyst at Nova Futura Investments, explained that an initial interest rate hike might not harm the stock market.



He attributed this to inflation expectations becoming unmoored and the market's interest in the central bank's commitment to controlling inflation.



Investor focus also sharpened on new comments from Gabriel Galípolo, the director of monetary policy at the Brazilian Central Bank .



He emphasized that the central bank's upcoming decisions will be data-driven and closely monitor local inflation, employment metrics, and economic developments in the U.S.



Additionally, the central bank will consider statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The day's trading session was also notable for significant movements in individual stocks.



Petz shares jumped nearly 24%, still buoyed by a recent merger announcement with Cobasi. Magazine Luiza's shares spiked after Squadra Investments disclosed it had closed its short positions on the retailer.



Conversely, Prio led the declines due to a substantial drop in oil prices triggered by a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East, affecting global markets. Petrobras also saw a notable decrease.



Meanwhile, exporters faced setbacks due to the dollar's depreciation. However, Val saw over a 2% increase amid a slight recovery in iron ore prices in China. Bradesco became the day's most traded stock after an upgrade by Goldman Sachs.



Outside the Ibovespa, Americanas experienced a significant drop as creditor share liquidations and financial disclosures impacted its stock price.



This pivotal day marked a historical moment for Brazil's stock market. It also highlighted the interplay of global events, monetary policies, and market dynamics, shaping the investment landscape in Latin America's largest economy.

