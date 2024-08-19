Jim Marter, Republican Nominee For Congress (IL-14) Announces Endorsement From Congressman Mike Bost

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jim Marter, for IL-14

Jim Marter Running on Liberty, Security and the Economy

Congressman Mike Bost endorses Jim Marter for Congress

OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jim Marter the Republican Nominee for US Congress in Illinois' 14th District is honored to have the Endorsement of Congressman Mike Bost."I am pleased to offer my complete endorsement for Jim Marter to serve as your next member of Congress. As a successful executive entrepreneur, Jim has the integrity and real-world experience needed to be an effective legislator. He understands that we must reign in big government, cut out-out-control spending, and protect our constitutional freedoms. I am excited to support him and look forward to serving with him next year. Get out and vote for Jim Marter for Congress!" - Rep. Mike BostRep. Mike Bost represents 34 counties of Illinois' 12th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, he has served since 2015. From 1995 to 2015, Bost was a State Representatives, representing the 115th district in the Illinois legislature in Springfield. Prior to holding elected office, he was a firefighter.

