Siriusxm To Present At The Goldman Sachs 2024 Communacopia + Technology Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI ) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Witz will present at the 2024 Communacopia

+ in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 2:25 PM PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at .

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the presentation for a limited time.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to:

.



Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts:

Hooper Stevens

212-901-6718

[email protected]

Natalie Candela

212-901-6672

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.