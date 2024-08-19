Siriusxm To Present At The Goldman Sachs 2024 Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date
8/19/2024 4:45:50 PM
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI ) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Witz will present at the Goldman Sachs 2024 Communacopia
+ technology conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 2:25 PM PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at .
An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the presentation for a limited time.
About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to:
.
Source: SiriusXM
Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
[email protected]
Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
[email protected]
SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
