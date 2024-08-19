University Lab Partners Announces The Winners Of Orange County's 2024 Pitch. Launch. Grow. Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners (ULP) is proud to announce the winners of the 4th annual Pitch. Launch. Grow. competition, a hallmark event that continues to spotlight innovation in life sciences, medical technology, and pediatrics. This year's competition attracted over 40 applications, with startups competing for recognition across three specialized tracks.

Continue Reading

The winners in the Life Science and Medical tracks each receive a one-year sponsored lab bench at University Lab Partners, the premier wet lab incubator in Irvine, California.

The Pediatric track winner will not only receive the lab bench sponsorship but also a $2,500 prize from the Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP)-an FDA-funded pediatric device accelerator-and a one-hour virtual mentorship session with Dr. Terence Sanger, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at CHOC Research.



ULP's Pitch. Launch. Grow. competition spotlights innovation in life sciences, medical technology, and pediatrics.

Post this

Dr. Sanger commended all participants, stating, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every founder in the Pediatric Device track. Your dedication and innovative spirit are exactly what the Pitch. Launch. Grow. competition aims to foster."

Pitch. Launch. Grow. 2024 Winners:

Life Science -

Hybrid Biotherapeutics Inc.

& Cellecho Biotech

Medical Technology -

Syntr Health Technologies, Inc.

&

iPill

Dispenser

Pediatric -

Remmie Health

ULP's life science startups are provided with unparalleled access to professional mentoring, consulting with Experts-in-Residence, networking events, and unique access to UCI's technical core facilities. Since its inception in 2019, ULP has incubated 64 companies that have collectively raised over $535 million, successfully graduating eight startups into the broader market.

Konstantin Kazarian, CEO at Hybrid-Bio, shared, "As developers of a new solid tumor cell therapy, we're thrilled by the interest the competition brought us. This recognition means a lot to Hybrid Biotherapeutics, and we look forward to collaborating with ULP and utilizing their state-of-the-art laboratory facilities."

The 2024 Pitch. Launch. Grow. winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, representing leading organizations including Johnson & Johnson , Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati , CHOC , General Inception , Woodgreen Ventures , Xinetix , and D2M Venture Development .

Pitch. Launch. Grow. is made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of

Sunstone Management , Insperity , HATCHspaces, NexCore Group , and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati . For more information, please visit

About University Lab Partners:

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in Orange County, CA. ULP operates 2 facilities in Irvine and Aliso Viejo, CA. ULP offers highly equipped wet lab facilities along with the benefits of accelerator services and peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community.

SOURCE University Lab Partners