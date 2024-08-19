Imran Khan's Ambitious Bid: Aiming For Oxford Chancellor From Behind Bars

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, a former advisor to the Prime of Pakistan, has announced that Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of the country, has officially applied for the position of Chancellor of the University of Oxford from his prison cell.

On Sunday, August 18th, Bukhari shared a message on social stating that Khan's application form for the 2024 Chancellor at Oxford University has been submitted.

Imran Khan is set to compete against Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, both former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom.

Last year, Imran Khan was disqualified by the Pakistani parliament on charges of corruption, sedition, and inciting violent protests against the Pakistani military, and he is currently imprisoned.

Khan, who led Pakistan as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has denied all these allegations.

Imran Khan graduated from the University of Oxford in 1975 with a Philosophy, Politics, and Economics degree.

Notably, the elections for the Chancellor of the University of Oxford will commence online on October 28th this year.

Imran Khan's decision to run for the Chancellor position at Oxford University, even while facing serious legal challenges, reflects his continued ambition and desire to maintain a prominent role on the international stage.

His past as a graduate of Oxford adds a personal dimension to his candidacy, potentially garnering support from those who admire his educational background and leadership experience.

The upcoming election for the Chancellor of the University of Oxford promises to be highly competitive, with prominent figures like Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also in the race.

Regardless of the outcome, Imran Khan's participation in this election is likely to attract significant attention, highlighting the intersection of politics, academia, and international influence in this prestigious role.

