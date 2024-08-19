Papa John's Pizza Unveils Exciting Back-To-School Promo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As the new school year kicks off, Papa John's Pizza has introduced its Back-to-School promo, offering unbeatable value on everyone's favourite pizzas. This limited-time offer is designed to make meal planning easier and more delicious for families and students alike.

Starting August 15, customers can enjoy special pricing on a range of Papa John's pizzas: Mini Pizza – Just QR10, Small Pizza – Only QR20, Medium Pizza – Only QR 30 and Large Pizza – Just QR40.

This fantastic is available for a limited time, making it the perfect opportunity to savour Papa John's signature quality and flavour at an exceptional price.

“We understand that back-to-school season can be both exciting and hectic. Our Back-to-School promo is our way of offering a delicious and affordable solution for busy families. We're thrilled to help make this school year a little easier and a lot tastier,” said General Manager at Papa John's Pizza Qatar & Oman Joseph Joseph.

To take advantage of this offer, simply customers can visit nearest Papa John's location or order online. For more information on participating locations and to view the full menu, people can visit