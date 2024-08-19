Boats Of Maritime Police Of China And Philippines Collided In South China Sea
The collision of the boats of the Maritime Police of the
People's Republic of China and the Philippines occurred off the
Xianbin Reef (Sabina) in the South China Sea,
"The Philippine vessel number 4410 ignored the repeated serious
warnings of the PRC, in an unprofessional and dangerous manner
deliberately rammed the Chinese boat number 21551, which carried
out regular law enforcement activities," the statement said.
It is clarified that the emergency occurred on Monday at 03:24
Beijing time (23:24 Sunday Baku time) in the waters where two
Philippine vessels "illegally invaded". According to Gan Yu,
Beijing places all responsibility for the incident on the
Philippine side.
"The Chinese Coast Guard has taken control measures in
accordance with the law," the statement said.
Beijing has been arguing with several countries for several
decades over the territorial affiliation of individual islands in
the South China Sea, where significant hydrocarbon reserves have
been discovered offshore. First of all, we are talking about the
Paracel Islands (Xisha), the Nansha Archipelago (Spratly) and the
Huangyan Reef (Scarborough) - these issues concern Brunei, Vietnam,
Malaysia and the Philippines.
