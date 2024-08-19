Russian President's Visit To Azerbaijan: Advancing Baku-Moscow Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan
today is a significant event in terms of further strengthening the
strategic partnership between the two countries and deepening
cooperation on regional issues. This visit also indicates that the
Russia-Azerbaijan relationship is entering a new phase amid the
changing geopolitical landscape in the region.
It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan's policy aimed at reinforcing
peace, security, and cooperation in the region is particularly
notable in the context of its relations with Russia. Azerbaijan's
independent policy and balanced foreign relations strategy are
aimed at enhancing regional stability and cooperation. Baku
prioritizes ensuring peace and security in the South Caucasus and
developing mutually beneficial cooperation with neighboring
countries. Azerbaijan's relations with Russia are also part of this
strategy. As one of the major and influential countries in the
region, Russia is an important partner for Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan-Russia relations are based on the principles of
independence, territorial integrity, and non-interference in
internal affairs. There is a high level of friendship and dialogue
between the two countries, which creates favorable conditions for
the development of economic ties.
Thanks to Ilham Aliyev's skilled diplomacy and the established
relations with Russia, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial
integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijan's independent policy has
ensured that it does not become a battleground between the West and
Russia. Although the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused
turmoil among world countries, Azerbaijan has managed to maintain
close relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has the potential
to mediate between these two countries.
It is important to note that Azerbaijan is recognized as a
dialogue platform that could play a potential role in the peaceful
resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Today's visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku can be
seen as a result of Azerbaijan's balanced policy. Azerbaijan proved
to be one of the major power structures in the region with its
victory in the Garabagh conflict in 2020. Compared to other
countries, Azerbaijan, as a younger nation, quickly attracting
attention in the region and the world guarantees that official Baku
will achieve even greater successes in the future.
The relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are of special
importance to the Russian leadership today. Alongside political and
economic ties, social relations are also manifesting in the dynamic
of development. For instance, during his visit, President Putin
expressed his special gratitude for Azerbaijan's attention to the
development of the Russian language. President Putin thanked the
Azerbaijani President for the Russian Culture Days event held in
Azerbaijan this June and commended the Azerbaijani leadership.
It should be noted that President Putin is expected to become
acquainted with Azerbaijan's White City project during his visit
today. The White City project, under the leadership of President
Ilham Aliyev, symbolizes Azerbaijan's modernization and
reconstruction strategy. The project represents the transformation
of a previously polluted and underdeveloped area into a modern,
ecologically clean, and urban center. Ilham Aliyev's aim with this
project is not only to change the external appearance of Baku but
also to modernize the way of thinking and living of Azerbaijani
society. As a significant step aimed at positioning Azerbaijan as
an internationally recognized brand, the project takes into account
historical, economic, and ecological factors to ensure the
country's future development.
The White City project represents Ilham Aliyev's vision for
Azerbaijan and demonstrates how this vision is being implemented in
the form of Baku. This reconstruction, starting from a polluted
area, is one of the important steps Azerbaijan is taking toward
becoming a modern and developed country. President Putin's interest
in this project also proves that the White City is a part of Baku's
successful management system.
It is also worth noting that countries such as Japan, Italy, and
Turkey, in addition to Russia, are showing serious interest in the
projects implemented in Azerbaijan. The ongoing reconstruction and
restoration work in the liberated Garabagh, particularly using
methods that could contribute to green energy, attracts the
interest of world states and elevates Azerbaijan's position on the
international stage.
The COP29 event to be held in the country in November this year
already reflects Azerbaijan's status as a trusted partner among
world countries and its potential to support green energy.
Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024
UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in
the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the
plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully
participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.
Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and
governments, civil society organisations, business, and
international institutions together in the South Caucasus to
discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation
of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies
and goals.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to
reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and
increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the
commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively
working in this regard are priority issues for the government of
Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
