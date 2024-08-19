Russian President's Visit To Azerbaijan: Advancing Baku-Moscow Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The visit of Russian President Vladimir to Azerbaijan today is a significant event in terms of further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and deepening cooperation on regional issues. This visit also indicates that the Russia-Azerbaijan relationship is entering a new phase amid the changing geopolitical landscape in the region.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan's policy aimed at reinforcing peace, security, and cooperation in the region is particularly notable in the context of its relations with Russia. Azerbaijan's independent policy and balanced foreign relations strategy are aimed at enhancing regional stability and cooperation. Baku prioritizes ensuring peace and security in the South Caucasus and developing mutually beneficial cooperation with neighboring countries. Azerbaijan's relations with Russia are also part of this strategy. As one of the major and influential countries in the region, Russia is an important partner for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan-Russia relations are based on the principles of independence, territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs. There is a high level of friendship and dialogue between the two countries, which creates favorable conditions for the development of economic ties.

Thanks to Ilham Aliyev's skilled diplomacy and the established relations with Russia, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijan's independent policy has ensured that it does not become a battleground between the West and Russia. Although the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused turmoil among world countries, Azerbaijan has managed to maintain close relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has the potential to mediate between these two countries.

It is important to note that Azerbaijan is recognized as a dialogue platform that could play a potential role in the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Today's visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku can be seen as a result of Azerbaijan's balanced policy. Azerbaijan proved to be one of the major power structures in the region with its victory in the Garabagh conflict in 2020. Compared to other countries, Azerbaijan, as a younger nation, quickly attracting attention in the region and the world guarantees that official Baku will achieve even greater successes in the future.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are of special importance to the Russian leadership today. Alongside political and economic ties, social relations are also manifesting in the dynamic of development. For instance, during his visit, President Putin expressed his special gratitude for Azerbaijan's attention to the development of the Russian language. President Putin thanked the Azerbaijani President for the Russian Culture Days event held in Azerbaijan this June and commended the Azerbaijani leadership.

It should be noted that President Putin is expected to become acquainted with Azerbaijan's White City project during his visit today. The White City project, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, symbolizes Azerbaijan's modernization and reconstruction strategy. The project represents the transformation of a previously polluted and underdeveloped area into a modern, ecologically clean, and urban center. Ilham Aliyev's aim with this project is not only to change the external appearance of Baku but also to modernize the way of thinking and living of Azerbaijani society. As a significant step aimed at positioning Azerbaijan as an internationally recognized brand, the project takes into account historical, economic, and ecological factors to ensure the country's future development.

The White City project represents Ilham Aliyev's vision for Azerbaijan and demonstrates how this vision is being implemented in the form of Baku. This reconstruction, starting from a polluted area, is one of the important steps Azerbaijan is taking toward becoming a modern and developed country. President Putin's interest in this project also proves that the White City is a part of Baku's successful management system.

It is also worth noting that countries such as Japan, Italy, and Turkey, in addition to Russia, are showing serious interest in the projects implemented in Azerbaijan. The ongoing reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated Garabagh, particularly using methods that could contribute to green energy, attracts the interest of world states and elevates Azerbaijan's position on the international stage.

The COP29 event to be held in the country in November this year already reflects Azerbaijan's status as a trusted partner among world countries and its potential to support green energy.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and governments, civil society organisations, business, and international institutions together in the South Caucasus to discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies and goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.