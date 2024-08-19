Ombudsman's Office Strengthens Cooperation With UNHCR In Protecting War Victims' Rights

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Representative of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Karolina Lindholm Billing, aimed at protecting the rights of persons affected by war.

That's according to Lubinets's post on Telegram, seen by Ukrinform.

"Today we signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Representative of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Karolina Lindholm Billing. The memorandum is aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of protecting the rights of persons affected by war: internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and persons returning to their permanent place of residence," the statement reads.

Lubinets emphasized that the Ombudsman's Office has long been cooperating with the UNHCR. The cooperation involves joint projects, including humanitarian and educational ones, as well as monitoring visits to IDP accommodation sites, and information exchange.

"Recently, with the support of the organization, we were able to launch the Center for the Protection of Human Rights in Ivano-Frankivsk. Therefore, I am convinced that our future cooperation will be just as effective and contribute to addressing humanitarian and other problems of Ukrainians who suffered from the war," the Commissioner noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets met with Morten Enberg, the newly-appointed Director of the USAID RADA: Next Generation Program, inviting him to join the Advisory Council under the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.