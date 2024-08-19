Foreign Observers Are Cornerstone Of Ensuring Electoral Process Integrity, Says IEC Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Moussa Maaytah, said that foreign observation missions are the cornerstone of ensuring the integrity of the electoral process and enhancing confidence in it at the local and international levels.During a meeting with Zeljana Zovko, the Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Jordan 2024, Maaytah stated that foreign observers are essential to enhancing electoral transparency as they assess the process with total objectivity, which further improves it.He added that foreign monitoring mission reports are valuable tools that assist electoral administrations in identifying and addressing weaknesses, resulting in continuous improvement in the electoral process and ensuring the development of the democratic process over time.Maaytah mentioned significant changes to the election and party laws, stating that the quota of seats for women in local lists was increased to 18 from 15, and that parties received 41 seats out of 138 in the general list, or thirty percent of the seats in the upcoming "20th" Parliament. This percentage will rise to fifty percent in the 21st Parliament and sixty-five percent in the 22nd Parliament.As for the mission itself, Zovko stressed that it serves as an unbiased, independent watchdog and works to guarantee that the electoral process adheres to best practices.About 100 observers from EU member states Norway, Switzerland, and Canada are part of the mission, Zovko revealed. Eleven experts from the mission's core team are tasked with evaluating all facets and phases of the electoral process, including electoral, legal, political, and media concerns.