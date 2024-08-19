'The Gentlemen' By Bein's Miramax To Return To Netflix For Second Season
8/19/2024 3:05:59 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha: Miramax, the award-winning global film and television studio owned by beIN media Group (beIN) and Paramount, announced that The Gentlemen has been renewed for a second season at Netflix, following its hugely successful first hit-series.
The Gentlemen, created by award-winning director Guy Ritchie, has already garnered widespread industry acclaim this year, having received three Primetime Emmy Award 2024 nominations. The first season was an instant breakout hit, spending three weeks at the number one spot for English-language series on Netflix globally, achieving over 44 million views in the first four weeks of its release.
Set in modern-day Britain, the second instalment of The Gentlemen will return for eight more episodes and is set to see Theo James and Kaya Scodelario reprise their roles as Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass, respectively. The renewal of The Gentlemen further accentuates Miramax and beIN's commitment to delivering outstanding award-winning content.
beIN, which acquired Miramax in 2016, continues to take great pride in the success of The Gentlemen and its talented cast and crew.
