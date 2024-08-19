Barbell Logic's Turnkey Coach Platform Secures Air Force Contract, Drives Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TurnKey Coach underpins rapid growth & award of second military contract for Missouri-based startup company

SPRINGFIELD, MO, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barbell Logic, has announced the award of a second $1.25 million contract under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The award will see Barbell Logic partner with the 75th Air Base Wing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The award supports efforts to develop automated strength and conditioning solutions for military personnel through AI predictive programming that will create training programs tailored to the unique challenges faced by Air Force units.This initiative builds upon Barbell Logic's proprietary coaching platform known as TurnKey Coach .“We have found product-market fit with TurnKey Coach in the commercial market and believe with this newest automated coaching solution we have discovered product-market fit for the military as well,” says Ryan Matt Reynolds , founder and CEO of Barbell Logic, Inc.“We began in 2016 by offering personalized online coaching. In TurnKey Coach, we created a platform that appeals to vertical markets, enabling gym owners and personal trainers to coach more efficiently and, now, the opportunity to create solutions for military personnel.”Barbell Logic has seen the TurnKey Coach product grow 175% in 2024, prior to these recently expanded military collaborations. By incorporating AI technology, Barbell Logic anticipates that this SIBR award will launch the next wave of fitness technologies, driven by the need for widespread, personalized solutions.About Barbell Logic, Inc: Barbell Logic provides an online solution for private strength and conditioning coaching, connecting professional coaches to clients worldwide, and provides an online educational pathway to become a certified Professional Barbell Coach. Founded in 2016, Barbell Logic has developed proprietary software, business services, and educational courses that have helped hundreds thrive as private coaches and business owners. It hopes to expand this success to the fitness industry through its business services platform, marketed as TurnKey Coach.About SBIR: The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is a competitive Federal Research and Development program that supports domestic small businesses with the potential for commercialization. Its mission is to“support scientific excellence and technological innovation through the investment of Federal research funds in critical American priorities to build a strong national economy.”

