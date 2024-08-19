Original-Research: Formycon AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG Company Name: Formycon AG ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

Reason for the research: H1/24 results Recommendation: Buy from: 19.08.2024 Target price: €80 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes

Abstract:

Formycon has published H1/24 results and held a conference call for analysts. Revenue was in line with our expectations at €26.8m (H1/23: €43.8m) while adjusted EBITDA of €-2.1m (H1/23: €1.1m) matched the number published in the FY/24 guidance upgrade of 6 August. In its 6 August press release Formycon raised FY/24 guidance for adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA + the at-equity result) to €-5m to €5m (previously: €-15m to €-5m) due mainly to a stronger than expected contribution from FYB201 (Lucentis biosimilar) to the result of the at-equity accounted bioeq AG. The company also upgraded its guidance for FY/24 working capital from €10m- €20m to €35m-€45m because of an earlier than expected positive opinion from the EMA's CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) which indicates that FYB202 (Stelara biosimilar) will be approved in the EU in early rather than late Q4. This means that Formycon stands to receive a cash milestone in 2024 rather than in 2025. Formycon has also negotiated better payment terms for the clinical development costs of FYB206 (keytruda biosimilar). FYB201, which was launched in the EU, UK and US in 2022, is only the first of six biosimilars which we expect Formycon to have launched by the end of this decade. Forthcoming biosimilars have higher reference product sales and royalty rates than FYB201. In our view, the most important near-term launch will be the Stelara biosimilar, FYB202, which is expected to receive FDA approval next month. Stelara generated worldwide sales of USD10.9bn in 2023. This compares with USD3.6bn of sales for Lucentis in 2021, the last year before the launch of biosimilars of the drug. Furthermore, Formycon will earn a royalty of 30-40% on FYB202 sales. The current royalty on FYB201 sales is 7-8%. We think investors should pick up Formycon stock ahead of the lucrative FYB202 launch. We retain our Buy recommendation and price target of €80.

























Zusammenfassung:

Formycon hat die H1/24 Ergebnisse veröffentlicht und eine Telefonkonferenz für Analysten abgehalten. Die Umsatzerlöse entsprachen mit €26,9 Mio. (H1/23: €43,8 Mio.) unseren Erwartungen, während das bereinigte EBITDA von €-2,1 Mio. (H1/23: €1,1 Mio.) mit den Zahlen übereinstimmte, die in der Aktualisierung der GJ/24-Prognose vom 6. August veröffentlicht wurden. In ihrer Pressemitteilung vom 6. August hob Formycon die Prognose für das bereinigte EBITDA (EBITDA + at-equity-Ergebnis) auf €-5 Mio. bis €5 Mio. an (zuvor: €-15 Mio. bis €-5 Mio.), vor allem aufgrund eines unerwartet hohen Beitrags von FYB201 (Lucentis-Biosimilar) zum Ergebnis der at-equity bilanzierten bioeq AG. Das Unternehmen erhöhte außerdem seine Prognose für das Working Capital für das Geschäftsjahr 2014 von €10 Mio. bis €20 Mio. auf €35 Mio. bis €45 Mio., da der Ausschuss für Humanarzneimittel (CHMP) der EMA früher als erwartet eine positive Stellungnahme abgegeben hat, die darauf hindeutet, dass FYB202 (Stelara-Biosimilar) in der EU eher Anfang als Ende des vierten Quartals zugelassen werden wird. Dies bedeutet, dass Formycon einen Meilenstein in bar im Jahr 2024 und nicht erst 2025 erhalten wird. Formycon hat außerdem bessere Zahlungsbedingungen für die klinischen Entwicklungskosten von FYB206 (Keytruda-Biosimilar) ausgehandelt. FYB201, das 2022 in der EU, Großbritannien und den USA auf den Markt gebracht wurde, ist nur das erste von sechs Biosimilars, die Formycon bis zum Ende dieses Jahrzehnts auf den Markt bringen will. Zukünftige Biosimilars haben Referenzprodukte mit höheren Umsätzen und höhere Lizenzgebühren als FYB201. Unserer Ansicht nach wird die wichtigste kurzfristige Markteinführung das Biosimilar von Stelara, FYB202, sein, dessen FDA-Zulassung für den nächsten Monat erwartet wird. Stelara erzielte im Jahr 2023 einen weltweiten Umsatz von USD10,9 Mrd. Zum Vergleich: Im Jahr 2021, dem letzten Jahr vor der Einführung von Biosimilars für Lucentis, lag der Umsatz bei USD3,6 Mrd. Darüber hinaus wird Formycon eine Lizenzgebühr von 30-40 % auf den Umsatz von FYB202 erhalten. Die derzeitige Lizenzgebühr auf den Umsatz von FYB201 beträgt 7-8 %. Wir sind der Meinung, dass Anleger im Vorfeld der lukrativen Markteinführung von FYB202 in die Formycon-Aktie investieren sollten. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei einem unveränderten Kursziel von €80 bei.



