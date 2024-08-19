ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) To Leverage AI-Driven Technologies For 'Extraordinary Advancements' In Unique Retail Areas

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



ECGI Holdings is a diversified holding company with a unique portfolio in viticulture, hospitality, and luxury

The company's subsidiary Pacific Saddlery is looking to introduce technologies that leverage AI capabilities to provide customer fit recommendations amid plans to launch a new line of ready-to-wear apparel under its Allon brand

The company believes AI-powered solutions will help increase conversion rates, reduce return rates, and enhance customer engagement and loyalties

Apparel manufacturers and apparel brands are turning to AI-driven technologies to reduce returns and their impact on the bottom line A 2023 study listed size/fit, color, and damage as the top three reasons for online apparel returns

In a 2023 study, Coresight Research surveyed decision makers at U.S.-based apparel brands and retailers, revealing that the average return rate of online apparel orders in the U.S. stood at an estimated 24.4%. This return rate translated to $38 billion in returns – based on the research firm's estimate of the value of the online apparel and footwear market in 2023, which stood at $155.8 billion ( ).

The returns come at a cost to the apparel companies and retailers, especially considering a majority of them offer free shipping on returns. The shipping cost, coupled with the processing and restocking costs, can significantly impact the companies' bottom line, leading to an estimated $25.1 billion hit, according...

