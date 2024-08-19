Stewart Law Offices Celebrates Multiple Recognitions By Best Lawyers® And Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch® In America 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stewart Law Offices is honored to announce the inclusion of several of its attorneys in the 2025 editions of both The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. These accolades highlight the firm's commitment to excellence in practice and its dedication to providing outstanding service to clients.

2025 The Best Lawyers in America®:

Two of Stewart Law Offices' personal injury lawyers have been named to the prestigious 2025 The Best Lawyers in America® list, a definitive guide to legal excellence since its inception in 1983:

Brent P. Stewart - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Stephen Suggs - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America:

In addition, five of the firm's emerging legal professionals have been recognized in the 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, which honors early-career lawyers for their exceptional professional achievements in private practice. Our honored attorneys include:

Sam Bass - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Christian Gerencir - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Marcus A. Spake - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Stephen Vicari - Insurance Law, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Elizabeth VonCannon - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Both distinctions reflect the rigorous methodology employed by Best Lawyers to ensure the integrity and esteem of its recognitions. Lawyers listed in The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America undergo a thorough peer-review process and an authentication procedure, ensuring they are in good standing and highly regarded in their respective practice areas.

"The unparalleled methodology of Best Lawyers ensures the value and esteem of our legal rankings through both our traditional awards and our expanded 'Ones to Watch' accolades," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "Clients trust Best Lawyers as a credible and reliable way to identify lawyers, and it is with great pride that we continue to provide this valued service in the country."

Stewart Law Offices congratulates all of its recognized attorneys for their exemplary work and dedication to their clients. These honors serve as a testament to the firm's ongoing mission to provide top-tier legal representation and to uphold the highest standards in the legal profession.

About Stewart Law Offices

For over 25 years, Stewart Law Offices' personal injury lawyers have provided dedicated legal representation to accident victims. Established in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the firm now has offices in Columbia, Spartanburg, Camden, Beaufort, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The personal injury attorneys provide legal assistance to accident victims and their families in cases involving truck accidents, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, workers' compensation claims, and on-the-job accidents.

If you or a loved one suffered injuries because of someone else's negligence, you can contact the firm for a free case review.

Stewart Law Offices

Brent P. Stewart, Founder/Attorney

1242 Ebenezer Rd

Rock Hill, SC 29732

866-783-9278 (866-STEWART)

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer-ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify lawyers to represent them in distant jurisdictions. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and geographic region. Its awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback the organization receives from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to ensure they are still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.*

*To learn more about the selection process for Best Lawyers, visit .

