Wesco 2024 Sustainability Report: Inclusion And Diversity Initiatives

Read the 2024 Wesco Sustainability Report here

Inclusion and Diversity

Inclusion and diversity (I&D) are at the foundation of our high-performing culture. We believe that our dedication to diversity-the many different things we individually and collectively bring to work each day- contributes to building a stronger workforce and a better company at all levels. We seek to understand, respect and appreciate the dimensions of diversity that shape our global employees' experiences. As such, we consciously work to create an environment that respects and values the diversity of the people and world around us.

Wesco's Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) Program Goals



Leverage the experiences and perspectives of our talented workforce to support Wesco's mission.

Engage employees and build an inclusive culture.

Recruit and develop talent that brings new perspectives and thought processes to Wesco.

Increase representation of suppliers that are owned and operated by teams with diverse backgrounds. Support the communities in which we operate. I&D is explicitly reflected in our Code of Business Conduct and other workplace policies.

Wesco's overall strategy includes an I&D focus and has empowered our business leaders to prioritize the topic. Executive leadership oversees I&D activity, measures results, and holds our leaders accountable. Collectively, teams are working toward a multi-year, enterprise-wide vision on inclusion, diversity and engagement, which interconnects our employees, suppliers and customers.

Our Global Inclusion and Diversity Council is chaired by our Vice President of I&D, who leads a team of senior management members.

Diversity Awards

In recognition of our I&D initiatives, Wesco has received the following awards for its efforts and achievements.



Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI):

The index tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender- data reporting and measures gender equality across five pillars, including female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro- women brand. Companies on the index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Wesco was first recognized in 2019 and has been included each year since.

The 30 Best Companies to Work for Latinos:

Each year, Latino Leaders magazine compiles a list of best companies for Latinos, using such criteria as employee diversity, programs to recruit, promote and retain Latinos, employee resource group programs and Latino representation in the boardroom and C-Suite level. Wesco is proud to be recognized as one of the 30 best companies in 2023, which reflects our commitment to diversity and inclusion strategies and advancement.

Inclusion and Diversity Influencer

“Caring for people brings me joy. This comes in a lot of forms – sending a kind note, reaching out on a bad day, offering encouragement and laughs, sitting with a new person at lunch, the list goes on. I&D is all about ensuring people feel included, have a sense of belonging and can bring their whole selves to work. I can help bring small change simply by being kind and caring for people on a personal level and that is profound.”

– Rachel Westurn

I&D Training, Development, and Communication

Leaders and managers leverage a set of practical trainings and tools to engage employees and share diverse experiences and ideas. We offer 797 different I&D training course modules. In 2023, employees completed an estimated 6,429 hours of I&D training.

Business Resource Groups (BRGs)

Wesco's BRGs exist to support a culture of inclusion where employees can thrive and strengthen our culture by offering different perspectives, styles, thoughts and ideas. These groups are offered globally and are open to all employees regardless of any aspect of their personal identity. BRG's support the following:



Building an inclusive culture and positively impacting employee engagement

Creating an open forum for the exchange of ideas

Providing informal mentoring and professional development opportunities for Wesco employees

Identifying opportunities for adding value and growing Wesco's business through community engagement

Assisting with the creation and maintenance of a pipeline of diverse talent for the Company Engaging with suppliers, customers and industry groups to share best practices, partner on I&D initiatives, advance the industry and to drive business growth has context menu

We continue to expand our BRGs to support inclusion and diversity goals of the company. Feedback from our BRGs provides valuable business insights, aiding our ongoing efforts to enhance diversity.

Wesco Business Resource Groups



ABLE – Employees with disabilities and allies

MOSAIC – Black, Latino, Indigenous, people of color, employees and allies

PRIDE – Equitable empowerment of the LGBTQ+ community

WIN – Women in our organization and industry allies

VOLT – The engagement of the military community including our employees who are veterans and those who continue to serve SPARK – Employees in their early careers, allies and wider stakeholders that empower the expansion of professional horizons

UN Sustainable Development Goals



UN SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being

Wesco provides health benefits to all full-time employees including resources for addressing substance abuse, promoting mental health and preventative health. UN SDG 3: Reduced Inequalities

Wesco practices integrate respect for human rights, both directly within our global operations and throughout our supply chain.

About This Report

Unless otherwise stated, this report covers activities, data and initiatives from our fiscal year 2023.

ESG Disclosure and Framework Alignment

The topics covered in this report include those that we have determined to be material for our business and stakeholders as noted on page 12. Wesco aligns with several ESG frameworks and disclosures in support of our commitment to transparency and our fulfillment of stakeholder needs and expectations. We leverage the following frameworks and standards to provide robust ESG information disclosure:



Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): GRI offers a list of global standards and guidelines around sustainability reporting.

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): SASB provides a comprehensive set of industry-specific disclosure topics and guidelines.

Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): TCFD provides disclosure recommendations on thematic ESG topics such as governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets to provide stakeholders with fuller information surrounding climate risks.

CDP: Formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP is an international organization that helps companies and cities measure and disclose important environmental impact information through an annual questionnaire and rating system.

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC): UNGC is an initiative that aims to help businesses align their strategies and work toward the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals. United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (U.N. SDGs): U.N. SDGs provide a shared set of 17 toward peace and prosperity for people and planet goals and create a call to action by all countries in a global partnership.

We also regularly engage with our investors, employees, customers, regulators, ratings agencies and others on ESG and business issues. Additional information about Wesco can be found in our public financial filings-including our annual report and proxy filings-as well as on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at or on the Investors page of our website at Wesco.

Wesco plans to continue to report annually as we monitor, measure, and deepen our ESG initiatives and disclosures.

Wesco endorses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

More information about our SDG aligned initiatives is included throughout this report.

Assurance

We did not seek third-party assurance for this report; however, we will consider doing so for future reporting. The information and data contained in this report was vetted by internal subject matter experts on the various ESG topics included in this report.

