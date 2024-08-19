2023 Quest Diagnostics Corporate Responsibility Report: CEO Jim Davis Highlights 'Care At Our Core' And Commitment To A Healthier World

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Quest Diagnostics' 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

I'm pleased to share our 2023 Quest Diagnostics Corporate Responsibility Report.

The theme of this year's report is“Care at Our Core,” which builds on our Purpose of working together to create a healthier world, one life at time.

Whether it's our clinical franchises innovating to expand our disease-state testing portfolio, our professional lab services business helping hospitals operate more efficiently, our phlebotomists fostering a positive experience in our patient service centers (PSCs), or our many other touchpoints across the healthcare experience, we work together every day as a team to care for our patients, customers, and one another. I am proud of the critical role we play in healthcare and how our workforce is the engine that advances innovative contributions to the field.

The Quest Way guides our Corporate Responsibility strategy and progress toward our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities and goals. We look forward to sharing these achievements and demonstrating how we continue to improve our processes and capabilities surrounding this work.

In 2023, we focused on generating growth, operating more efficiently, and developing new solutions to meet the needs of our primary customers. Quest remains a leading provider of advanced diagnostics, with testing services at the forefront of disease prevention, diagnosis, and monitoring. We expanded our portfolio with an emphasis on early detection. Our acquisition of Haystack Oncology will allow us to better detect residual or recurring cancers in early stages and improve treatment outcomes. We also added to our Alzheimer's test portfolio, providing individuals with insight into hereditary genetic risk and early detection of disease risk with a simple blood test.

Expanding access to our diagnostic solutions and reducing health disparities in underserved communities continued as imperatives for Quest in 2023. Through our Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative, we, along with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation, collaborated with local stakeholders on community-led efforts with 55 active programs across the country. We also made important refinements to our patient financial assistance programs, decreasing the cost of testing for qualified patients.

We introduced our mobile phlebotomy service, Quest MobileTM, and nearly doubled the number of tests available on our consumer-initiated testing platform, questhealth.

A healthier world starts with a healthier Quest, and a healthier Quest starts with the health of each of our ~48,000 colleagues. That's why we relaunched our employee health program, HealthyQuest, in 2023 with a renewed commitment to our colleagues' well-being. Through our Blueprint for Wellness® offering, ~37,000 Quest employees and their spouses or domestic partners received a personalized, comprehensive health report based on a lab panel, biometrics, and an online questionnaire. To further support our employees in making healthier lifestyle choices, we created a HealthyQuest Employee Business Network with more than 1,000 colleagues already participating.

2023 was a remarkable year. I am humbled to lead such a dedicated team and look forward to our continued accomplishments together.

In good health,

Jim Davis

Chairman, CEO and President

Read more