Visitors Laud Hunting & Falconry Stamps Exhibition For Showcasing Falconry Legacy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Rawan Khalfan Al Nadabi | The Peninsula

Doha: Hunting & Falconry Stamps at Cultural Village Foundation - Katara attracts a large number of visitors including citizens, expatriates and tourists.

The visitors lauded the organisers for presenting historical legacy of falconry through a fantastic exhibition.

Katara, recently launched the exhibition, setting the stage for the highly anticipated 8th edition of the Katara International Hunting & Falconry Exhibition this September. The Peninsula visited the exhibition and spoke to both the organisers and attendees.

Fatma Saleh, from the Arab Postage Stamps Museum, highlighted the significance of this inaugural stamp exhibition.“This year marks a first as we introduce this stamp exhibition in advance of the 8th edition of the Katara International Hunting & Falconry Exhibition,” she noted.

“The exhibition is a collaborative effort between the Arab Postage Stamps Museum and the Qatar Philatelic & Numismatic Club.”

The exhibition showcases falcon and hunting stamps from across the Arab world, aiming to highlight the role of these themes in the history of Arabic postal stamps. Fatma emphasized,“The exhibition is crucial for preserving and presenting our historical legacy to the international community.”

Visitor Norine Joanson shared her reflections:“Having lived in Qatar during the 1980s, I used to communicate through letters and stamps. I may have used falcon stamps myself, and while I regret not keeping any of my letters, this exhibition not only provides valuable information about falcons but also brings back fond memories of the past.”

The Joanson family also expressed their thoughts on the exhibition. The father commented,“We saw the museum's advertisement online, and both my wife and I, who have been passionate about falconry and bird photography for the past 15 years, were eager to visit. My wife added, 'Our children enjoyed the museum as well. Seeing the falcons in person and learning about their national significance offers a new perspective on their cultural importance.'”

Stephan Schenk, a Miami Beach resident and stamp collector since childhood, remarked,“I've been collecting stamps, including many featuring animals and birds, for years. After visiting today's exhibition, I realize I need to add falcon stamps to my collection.”

Khalid Al Shukri, an Omani visitor, shared his experience:“Although I've always noticed Qatar's fondness for falcons through statues at the airport and around the city, this exhibition has deepened my understanding of how special these birds are. It offers insight into the evolution and significance of falcon stamps, showcasing their beauty and historical value.”

Fatma concluded by noting that the exhibition features stamps from all over the Arab countries.“Although we have only recently opened, the turnout has been excellent, and we anticipate even greater visitor numbers as we approach September.”