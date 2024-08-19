(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Performs Historic Self-Surgery, Announces Opening of Dubai's Most Advanced Hospital in 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk , an internationally acclaimed plastic surgeon, has made medical history by performing a complex facial surgery on himself, becoming the first doctor in the world to successfully complete such a procedure. This revolutionary achievement not only underscores his unparalleled expertise in cosmetic surgery but also highlights his dedication to understanding the patient experience at the deepest level. Building on this groundbreaking accomplishment, Dr. Ivanchuk is thrilled to announce the opening of a state-of-the-art hospital in Dubai by 2025, poised to be the most advanced medical facility in the region.The self-surgery carried out on the night of July 30th to 31st, was performed under strict privacy with only a carefully selected team present: this procedure, unrivaled worldwide, has become the doctor's most performed treatment, attracting a diverse international clientele, including top politicians and Hollywood stars. Dr. Ivanchuk employed his signature facial rejuvenation procedure, a unique blend of advanced techniques, including zygomatic contouring, youthful angle enhancement, chin sculpting, and the innovative J Plasma FACE technology. This procedure, which Dr. Ivanchuk has developed over years of practice, is designed to deliver exceptional results in facial contouring and skin tightening. By performing it on himself, Dr. Ivanchuk aimed to experience the procedure as a patient, ensuring it met the highest standards of effectiveness and safety."In order to truly perfect a procedure, I needed to understand it from the patient's perspective," said Dr. Ivanchuk. "This self-surgery allowed me to experience the benefits of my techniques firsthand, deepening my empathy and understanding for my patients."The surgery was conducted with the support of two operating room nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a nurse who held a mirror to allow Dr. Ivanchuk to guide the operation with precision. The use of J Plasma FACE technology, which tightens the skin without scars, was a key component in achieving the remarkable results. Following the surgery, Dr. Ivanchuk reported immediate satisfaction with the outcome and felt well enough to enjoy a meal shortly after the procedure-further demonstrating the efficacy of his technique.The global medical community has taken note of Dr. Ivanchuk's extraordinary self-surgery, with many hailing it as a new frontier in cosmetic procedures. The news has also generated significant interest among potential patients eager to undergo the same transformative treatment.In tandem with this historic event, Dr. Ivanchuk is proud to announce the opening of a world-class hospital in Dubai by 2025. This facility will embody his vision of combining cutting-edge medical technology with a luxurious, patient-centered environment."Dubai is the perfect city for this venture, with its forward-thinking approach to innovation and luxury," Dr. Ivanchuk shared. "Our hospital will redefine the standards of care, offering the most advanced treatments in a setting that prioritizes comfort, convenience, and excellence."The hospital will offer a wide array of services, including Dr. Ivanchuk's exclusive facial rejuvenation techniques, and will serve as a destination for patients from around the globe seeking the highest quality medical care. Designed with the future in mind, this facility is set to lead the way in combining luxury healthcare with groundbreaking medical innovations.About Dr. Maxim IvanchukDr. Maxim Ivanchuk is an internationally renowned plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience. Known for his innovative facial rejuvenation techniques and dedication to advancing the field of plastic surgery, Dr. Ivanchuk has transformed the lives of countless patients worldwide. His upcoming hospital in Dubai, set to open in 2025, will be a leading destination for medical excellence and luxury patient care.

