Interstate Waste Services Acquires Marangi Disposal, Expanding Footprint In Upstate New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW JERSEY, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS"), a leading, vertically integrated waste-by-rail provider of solid waste collection, disposal and recycling services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Middletown, NY-based

Donato Marangi, Inc. and Cottage Carting, Inc. dba Marangi Disposal (collectively "Marangi"), the largest independent waste collector in Upstate New York. The transaction, which closed this month, marks another significant step in IWS' strategic regional growth in the tristate area. It follows IWS' acquisition of Connecticut-based Oak Ridge Waste & Recycling

and its subsidiary Action Environmental's success

in securing the largest number of commercial waste zones in New York City earlier this year.

Family owned and operated since 1955, Marangi serves commercial, residential, municipal, and industrial customers throughout New York's Orange and Rockland counties. Over nearly seven decades, Marangi has earned a reputation for best-in-class service and strong community ties. Over the past 25 years, Marangi has been a valued customer of IWS, making this acquisition a natural progression of the relationship between the companies.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Marangi team and customers to the IWS family," said Mike DiBella, CEO of IWS. "As someone who's grown up in the waste industry through a local family business, I have great respect for the Marangi family and their legacy. Our longstanding relationship was critical to reaching a successful closing. We remain committed to upholding the values that have made Marangi synonymous with quality and reliability, while enhancing IWS' integrated service offerings."

Mike Marangi, CEO of Marangi Disposal, will remain with the company post-acquisition as part of the IWS family, ensuring a smooth transition and continued dedication to service excellence.

"We are excited to merge our operations with IWS and expand the service offerings we provide to our customers and communities," said Mike Marangi. "With a 25-year professional relationship rooted in shared family values and a commitment to excellence, this partnership is a natural fit."

The acquisition adds over 50 collection vehicles and 40 routes to IWS' operations, nearly doubling its presence in Upstate New York. It strengthens IWS' existing regional infrastructure, which includes a waste-by-rail transfer network and a state-of-the-art $30 million recycling facility set to open in North Arlington, New Jersey later this year. These resources position IWS to deliver fully integrated services to Marangi's customers while driving further growth and efficiency in the tristate area.

Key IWS advisors included Alvarez and Marsel, who provided transaction diligence support, and law firm Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC representing the Company in legal matters.

