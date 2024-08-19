Inventhelp Inventor Develops An Improved Veterinary Syringe (TRO-1165)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working at a veterinary compounding pharmacy, a great deal of time, and manpower was spent performing the "dial down" process of syringes," said an inventor from Woodbridge, Ontario, "so I invented SNAP DOSING RING, it will make the process faster and easier to for veterinary compounders."

This invention allows for the snap dosing ring to be placed on the filled syringe, faster and more efficiently requiring fewer staff members. It would reduce repetitive strain injuries that often occur when performing manual dial down process. This could save veterinary pharmaceutical compounders time, money, and physical strain with its quick and easy placement that requires no extra staff to help out with the dial down process. The inventor has developed a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1165, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp