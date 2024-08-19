Belal Hamideh Stands With Victims As Labor Day DUI Accidents Rise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Long Beach Personal Injury Lawyer Belal Hamideh Represents Truck Accident Victims

Labor Day DUI Accidents are More Common Than Ever and Belal Hamideh Supports Vehicular Accident Victims

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Belal Hamideh, a drunk driver accident lawyer who handles many personal injury cases, represents of those who are hurt in DUI/DWI crashes. With the increase of DUI accidents around Day, he urges caution for all drivers and reminds those who drink to not get behind the wheel.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , Labor Day is the fourth worst holiday of the year for DUI accidents. Labor Day trails only Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas-to-New-Year's-Day. Their findings show that Labor Day DUI-related accidents increase each year.Belal Hamideh has successfully represented vehicle accident victims. These include those who were injured in accidents involving cars, trucks, motorcycles, semi-trucks/big rigs, accidents where the victim was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, and many others.“Labor Day isn't a day that many people think of as a dangerous time to drive, a time when your guard has to be up. But, unfortunately, the truth is that a drunk driver can hit your vehicle at any time, day or night, no matter how close you are to your home, and so forth. There is no reason, none, to drive if you have had even one drink. The danger is simply too great. I am proud of the work that my staff and I have done for our clients who were injured in drunk driving accidents although I wish we had never had to do any of it. Hopefully, this year, this Labor Day is a safe one. But, should those foolish enough to get on the road intoxicated injure someone, I will be there to support them,” said Belal Hamideh.In his capacity as a personal injury, workers' compensation, and wrongful death lawyer , Mr. Hamideh has successfully represented clients all throughout the state of California. Mr. Hamideh has a successful history of attorney referrals and looks forward to growing his partnerships in California.For more information about working with a Long Beach personal injury attorney who's handled many DUI cases, what a trucking accidents lawyer can do, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh Law.

