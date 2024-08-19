Estate Protocol Launches Real Estate In Dubai In Partnership With Smartcrowd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Estate Protocol , a company specializing in real estate tokenization, announces the launch of a new real estate listing in Dubai on the SmartCrowd platform. After successfully selling its previous listings in Dubai, this real estate is set to launch and establish a new partnership with SmartCrowd - MENA's first regulated crowdfunding platform for real estate investments.Estate Protocol's platform utilizes blockchain technology to offer fractionalized real estate investment opportunities. By tokenizing properties, the company enables investors from around the globe to participate in real estate investments in economically stable cities such as Dubai.Built on ArbitrumEstate Protocol's platform is developed on Arbitrum. Arbitrum, known for its advanced layer-2 scaling solutions for Ethereum, offers enhanced transaction speed and reduced costs, while maintaining high levels of security and decentralization. This underlying technology is crucial in ensuring that our real estate tokenization processes are not only secure and compliant but also highly efficient and scalable. The integration of Arbitrum's technology aligns perfectly with our vision of providing seamless and sophisticated digital real estate investment solutions.RWA Advancement with MANTRA ChainEstate Protocol is also part of the MANTRA Chain RWAs advancement program designed to cultivate and launch visionary projects within the MANTRA ecosystem and advance the realm of Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization. The company has been establishing partnerships with many other brands during this period.Partnership with SmartCrowdIn the context of its broader market strategy, Estate Protocol acknowledges a working relationship with the Dubai-based real estate investment platform, SmartCrowd. This collaboration is part of Estate Protocol's efforts to enhance its service offerings and access to quality real estate investments in Dubai. All investments will be exclusively in AED, not in cryptocurrency. Any funds received in USDC will be converted to USD and securely transferred to the SmartCrowd wallet.Improving Market Liquidity and User ExperienceWith the launch of this Dubai Property, Estate Protocol shows promises in offering quality real estate options. The entry in the booming Dubai real estate market is a step towards enhancing the liquidity of the market significantly. It will result in smoother, more efficient transactions for investors from across the globe, improving the overall user experience in the tokenized real estate market.About SmartCrowdSmartCrowd is MENA's first regulated platform for real estate investments in Dubai that enables people to generate a passive income and grow their wealth by collectively investing in income-generating properties.About Estate ProtocolEstate Protocol tokenizes real real estate and bridges the gap between real world assets and the digital world through blockchain. Through Estate Protocol, people from anywhere in the world can invest in fractionalized properties in stable economies. The company enables people to buy and earn by owning a piece of prime real estate in economically stable countries by tokenizing real world assets with the power of blockchain technology.For more information, visit:

