Natclo Launches Crowdfunder For Eco-Friendly All-Season Merino Tee To Combat Fast Fashion

'That One Tee', The All-Season Merino Tee from natclo

MerbooTM - Traceable Superfine New Zealand Merino Wool and Eco-Friendly Bamboo

Look Good, Feel Good and Do Good with 'That One Tee'

New Zealand Company Turns to Crowdfunding to Launch New Zealand Made Brand with a Focus on Sustainability and Ethical Manufacturing.

NEW ZEALAND, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Zealand - natclo is thrilled to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for 'That One Tee', a revolutionary T-shirt designed to simplify your wardrobe and enhance your lifestyle in any season. This campaign offers early supporters the opportunity to pre-order the tee at a significant discount, with prices starting at NZD$79 (AUD$69, USD$49, CAD$64, GBP£39, EUR€44).

Crafted with MerbooTM, a bespoke blend of superfine traceable New Zealand merino wool and eco-friendly bamboo, 'That One Tee' is set to become a staple for the modern minimalist seeking quality, comfort, and guilt-free natural clothing. This versatile tee adapts to every situation, environment, and climate, making it the perfect solution for any season.

“Our goal with natclo is to create a brand that becomes people's go-to, and it all starts with 'That One Tee',” said Chris Lorigan, co-founder of natclo.“It's the one tee you'll never want to be without, simplifying clothing choices and reducing the need for multiple garments. It fits into any life moment, any time of the year with ease, enabling people to look good, feel good, and do good by wearing clothing that is better for the planet and ethically manufactured. In New Zealand, we often experience four seasons in one day, and now we have a four-season solution in 'That One Tee'.”

Why Choose 'That One Tee'

. Look Good with a Timeless, Versatile Classic: Effortlessly transitions through your professional and personal life, seamlessly adapting from work to play, casual to formal, and indoors to outdoors.

. Feel Good with Unparalleled Comfort & Breathability: Enjoy the luxurious softness of natural fibres that are gentle on your skin, and experience enhanced breathability and temperature regulation for comfort in any climate.

. Do Good with Eco-Conscious Fashion: Championing sustainable style with biodegradable materials and ethical manufacturing processes, ensuring superior quality and craftsmanship. Proudly made in New Zealand.

Key Features of 'That One Tee'

. MerbooTM Fabric: Made from 70% traceable superfine (17.3 micron) New Zealand merino wool and 30% eco-friendly bamboo, this unique blend offers unparalleled softness and comfort.

. Neckline Hang Loop: Designed for easy hanging and quick drying, this feature keeps your clothes off the floor and is the ultimate travel hack.

. Long Line Drop-tail: This stylish design provides extra length at the back for enhanced bum coverage.



Availability and Pricing

'That One Tee' will launch exclusively on Kickstarter, allowing early supporters to pre-order at discounts of at least 30% off the NZD$149 (AUD$134, USD$89, CAD$119, GBP£69, EUR€79) retail price, with prices starting at NZD$79 (AUD$69, USD$49, CAD$64, GBP£39, EUR€44). Available in a single colour, 'Ocean Black', this unique style will be offered for both him and her.

For Him: The crew neck is a timeless symbol of classic style and comfort.

For Her: The V-neck, selected for its flattering and elegant design, offers a balance of comfort and femininity.



natclo's Origin Story

Founded by Chris and Saphire Lorigan, the creators of Smart Merino , natclo (short for natural clothing) was born from a desire to create versatile, all-season clothing. With over a decade of experience in merino wool through their retail brand Smart Merino, they combined natural fibres with ethical craftsmanship to produce high-quality garments. Their mission is to bring the best of New Zealand to the world through innovative, beloved products, and it all starts with 'That One Tee'.

Chris and Saphire, both Kiwis bring a wealth of personal and professional experience to natclo. Chris, with a background in technology, has worked with global brands such as Microsoft and Nokia. Saphire, currently recovering from recently beating cancer (Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma), has a background in FMCG with Cadbury. They are avid travellers, having visited over 50 countries, and are keen users and advocates of merino products. As parents of three young children, four and under, they understand the importance of versatile and durable clothing. Their personal journey and professional expertise are woven into every piece they create, ensuring that natclo garments are not only high-quality but also thoughtfully designed for real-life adventures.

About Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a leading crowdfunding platform that has been empowering creative projects since 2009. With over 23 million backers and more than $8 billion pledged, it has successfully funded over 260,000 projects. Kickstarter's all-or-nothing funding model ensures that creators have the necessary resources to bring their ideas to life, giving backers confidence in their contributions.

“We chose Kickstarter because it allows us to connect directly with our customers and build a community around our brand. Crowdfunding gives us the opportunity to bring 'That One Tee' to market with the support of people who believe in our mission of sustainability and ethical manufacturing,” explained Chris Lorigan.

'That One Tee', the All-Season Merino - Eco-Friendly Ethical Fashion from New Zealand