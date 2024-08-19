James Bond-Inspired Dog-Secret Agent Game BARKOUR Officially Announced At Gamescom 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lukasz RosinskiWARSZAWA, MAZOWIECKIE, POLAND, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New game from the creators of Bee Simulator - BARKOUR combines stealth, action, and dynamics of a dog special agent. Coming to PC and consoles in 2025!Varsav Game Studios is excited to announce their latest project, BARKOUR! After nearly four years of development, including a major redesign, this unique action-stealth game featuring a canine secret agent is set to charm players worldwide.In BARKOUR, players will step into the paws of T.H.U.N.D.E.R., a highly-trained, four-legged special agent on a mission to save the world from nefarious villains. Combining fast-paced action, stealth mechanics, and a healthy dose of humor, BARKOUR offers a fresh and engaging gameplay experience.BARKOUR is slated for release in 2025 on PC and consoles. The Steam page is now live for eager fans to wishlist the game and stay updated with the latest news.Reveal trailer:Press kit:Wishlist on Steam:Press contact: Lukasz Rosinski, CEO (Interviews available)About the Game:BARKOUR stands out with its distinctive gameplay, allowing players to approach each mission in their own style-whether through stealth, all-out action, or a mix of both. T.H.U.N.D.E.R. is not your average dog. Blessed with a sharp mind and an arsenal of high-tech gadgets, this canine hero is ready to tackle any challenge. Accompanied by his AI sidekick, A.L.F.-RED, he'll take on a series of missions set in stunning and diverse locations across the globe.Key Features:.A Serious Agent, with a Playful Twist:T.H.U.N.D.E.R. may be all business when it comes to his missions, but his playful dog instincts make for entertaining moments. Whether it's wagging his tail or flicking off flies with his ears, T.H.U.N.D.E.R. is both professional and endearing..Diverse Gameplay Styles:BARKOUR caters to various playstyles, offering freedom in how players approach each mission. Whether you prefer stealthy tactics, high-speed chases, or a mix of both, every playthrough offers something new..Barkour in Action:Experience the thrill of high-speed parkour with a twist. T.H.U.N.D.E.R. uses his agility to navigate environments and outmaneuver enemies, making the most of his acrobatic skills..Gadget Galore:Outfit T.H.U.N.D.E.R. with a range of high-tech gadgets, perfect for taking down villains with style. From stealth tools to powerful weapons, your arsenal is as versatile as you need it to be..Explore Diverse Worlds:Travel to beautifully crafted locations, each with its own unique challenges and secrets. Whether infiltrating a high-tech greenhouse or navigating a perilous amusement park, no mission is ever the same.About Varsav Game Studios:Based in Warsaw, Poland, Varsav Game Studios first made waves with the release of Bee Simulator in 2019, a game praised for its unique perspective and educational value. The studio's motto, "creating games from a unique perspective," reflects its commitment to innovation and fun. BARKOUR continues this tradition, offering players an experience that blends action, humor, and the charm of a dog's world. With a passionate team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what games can be, Varsav Game Studios is excited to bring BARKOUR to life in 2025.

