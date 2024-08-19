Mint Essential Oils Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mint Essential Oils Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Mint Essential Oils Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mint essential oils market has demonstrated impressive growth, with its size increasing from $11.55 billion in 2023 to $12.96 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This expansion is driven by high awareness of natural products, increased use in traditional medicine, and rising popularity in aromatherapy. Additional factors include the expanded food and beverage industry, high demand in personal care products, improved agricultural practices, and advancements in extraction techniques.

Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Products Fuels Market Growth

The mint essential oils market is anticipated to continue its robust growth, reaching $12.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.66%. This forecasted growth is propelled by increasing consumer preference for organic products, rising disposable incomes, and growing wellness trends. The market is also benefiting from expanding e-commerce platforms, innovations in product formulations, and the rising popularity of DIY remedies. Greater emphasis on sustainable sourcing, new regulatory approvals, and a growing middle-class population further contribute to this positive outlook. The demand for organic and natural products, driven by health consciousness and environmental concerns, is a key factor in the market's expansion. Mint essential oils are increasingly used in organic and natural foods to enhance flavor and provide health benefits, aligning with the trend towards natural wellness products.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies in the mint essential oils market include Doterra International LLC, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Synthite Industries Ltd., and Frontier Co-op, among others. These companies are developing innovative products to meet the growing consumer demand for natural and organic ingredients. For example, in February 2023, Zed Black launched Orva Naturals, a range of pure essential oils including peppermint, which offers various wellness benefits such as fatigue relief and mood elevation. This new line emphasizes purity and therapeutic properties, catering to the increasing consumer preference for authentic and natural essential oils.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends impacting the mint essential oils market include:

.Growing Demand for Organic Mint Essential Oils: Driven by consumer preferences for natural products.

.Increased Use in Natural Cosmetics: Enhancing the appeal of mint essential oils in beauty products.

.Rising Popularity of Aromatherapy: Expanding the application of mint essential oils in wellness practices.

.Expansion into New Geographic Markets: Broadening the market reach and consumer base.

.Innovation in Extraction Methods: Improving the efficiency and quality of essential oil production.

.Growth in Direct-to-Consumer Sales: Enhancing accessibility and convenience for customers.

.Increasing Application in Food Preservation: Utilizing essential oils for extending the shelf life of products.

.Focus on Ethical Sourcing: Emphasizing sustainable and responsible procurement practices.

.Advancements in Packaging Technologies: Enhancing the presentation and preservation of essential oils.

.Rising Trend of Eco-Friendly Products: Aligning with consumer preferences for environmentally friendly options.

Market Segmentation

The mint essential oils market is segmented as follows:

.By Type: Citrus, Lavender, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Citronella, Other Types

.By Distribution Channel: Business To Business, E-Commerce, Hypermarket and Supermarket, Other Retail Formats

.By Application: Medical, Food and Beverages, Spa and Relaxation, Cosmetics, Toiletries, Fragrances, Cleaning and Home

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the mint essential oils market in 2023. However, the market is experiencing growth in emerging regions, with increasing demand and expanding trade opportunities contributing to its expansion.

Mint Essential Oils Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mint Essential Oils Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mint essential oils market size , mint essential oils market drivers and trends, mint essential oils market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The mint essential oils market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

