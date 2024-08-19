Doing Business With The Federal Reserve And Corporate America Conference: A Resounding Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces the overwhelming success of its recent“Doing Business with the Reserve and Corporate America” Conference, a groundbreaking event that brought together veteran-owned businesses with key corporate and federal partners. The conference, designed to foster connections, collaboration, and business growth, exceeded expectations and provided attendees with unparalleled opportunities .The day began with an inspiring Opening Ceremony, where Daniel Muschong, Strategic Supply Category Manager for Supplier Diversity at DTE Energy, and Jas Singh, Vice President of Corporate Services at DTE Energy, led the Presentation of Colors, welcome, and Pledge of Allegiance. This set a patriotic and motivational tone for the day's proceedings.Following the ceremony, Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC, provided a comprehensive overview of NVBDC's recent achievements and future plans. They celebrated the organization's 10th anniversary of certification and highlighted successful collaborations with corporate members. A key feature of this session was the introduction of the ITA Vets Go Global Initiative, which aims to expand opportunities for veteran-owned businesses on a global scale. Attendees were also introduced to NVBDC's AI avatar, Maria, who offered an engaging overview of the benefits of NVBDC Certification, demonstrating the organization's commitment to embracing innovation.The conference continued with a valuable session on doing business with DTE Energy, presented by Chip Finneran, Director of Supply Chain Management. He provided crucial insights into how veteran-owned businesses can engage with DTE Energy and discussed upcoming bid opportunities, emphasizing the company's dedication to supporting diverse suppliers.The future of business was further explored in a workshop on leveraging Generative AI, presented by Skip McCormick, Board Member of Cornerstone Technologies and the former Director of Data Science in Global Operations and Technology at BNY Mellon. This session provided practical tips on how small businesses can harness AI to enhance their operations and drive growth. Additionally, Adil Karachiwala, Senior Vice President and Director of Sourcing and Contract Management at Comerica Bank, offered a compelling presentation on AI's role in transforming procurement processes, making them more efficient and effective.A highlight of the conference was the keynote address by Todd McCracken, CEO of the National Small Business Association (NSBA). During the luncheon, McCracken discussed how NSBA advocates for the needs of small businesses and underscored the importance of the partnership between NSBA and NVBDC in advocating for the growth and success of veteran-owned businesses.The event culminated in Matchmaking Speed Rounds, where veteran-owned businesses could connect directly with corporate and federal partners. These sessions were highly effective in fostering meaningful connections that are expected to lead to new business opportunities and collaborations.Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating,“This event is a pivotal opportunity for veteran-owned businesses to forge meaningful connections with industry leaders and the Federal Reserve Bank. We aim to provide a platform for growth, collaboration, and innovation.”The signature conference is a testament to NVBDC's ongoing commitment and unwavering mission to supporting and certifying service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses , creating pathways for their success in both the private and public sectors.

