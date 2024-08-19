Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Cups Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Cups Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Cups Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.93 billion in 2023 to $0.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing adoption in quick-service restaurants, increasing focus on hygiene and food safety, increasing investment in recycling infrastructure, increasing consumer preference for transparent packaging, and increasing popularity of takeaway and delivery services.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, growing online market for disposable packaging solutions, rising awareness of environmental issues, growing consumer preferences for eco-friendly packaging options, and growing demand for on-the-go food and beverages.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Cups Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Cups Market

The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to propel the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market going forward. The food and beverage industry encompasses the entire spectrum of activities, from agricultural production and food manufacturing to distribution, retail, and hospitality services. The increasing demand for PET cups from the food and beverage industry is due to the rise in takeaway and food delivery services, solid, resistant to cracking, and breaking, and relatively inexpensive. PET cups are preferred in the food and beverage industry due to their lightweight, shatterproof nature and recyclability, making them convenient and environmentally friendly choices that meet consumer and regulatory demands.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Dart Container Corporation, Ningbo Yi Sheng Plastic Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the polyethylene terephthalate (pet) cups market are focused on developing innovative products, such as recyclable takeaway cups, to sustain their position in the market. Recyclable takeaway cups are disposable containers specifically designed for serving beverages to-go, which can be processed and reused to make new products through recycling programs.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Clear PET Cup, Opaque PET Cup, Printed PET Cup

2) By Packaging: Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket, Supermarket, Departmental Stores, E-commerce, Direct Sales

4) By End Use: Food Services, Beverages, Restaurants, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market in 2023. The regions covered in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Cups Market Definition

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups are food-safe, transparent containers made from polyethylene terephthalate, a solid and lightweight thermoplastic polymer. These cups are commonly used for cold beverages, are recyclable, and offer good barrier properties against gases and moisture.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Cups Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Cups Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market size , polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market drivers and trends, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market major players, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups competitors' revenues, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market positioning, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market growth across geographies. The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032



High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2024



Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube