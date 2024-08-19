Inventhelp Inventor Develops Affordable Living Space Option (TLS-567)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to transform an affordable storage container into a functional, living space," said an inventor, from Lakeland, Fla., "so I invented THE TOTAL PACKAGE. My design would offer a safe, secure and comfortable living space for those who cannot afford high-priced home costs."

The invention provides a storage container that can be converted into a usable living shelter space. In doing so, it offers added safety, security, and efficiency. It also can be customized depending on user requirements. As a result, it offers an alternative to traditional home sheltering and living space options. The invention features an affordable and durable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for the general population, especially those requiring affordable home sheltering or an extra living space. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

SOURCE InventHelp