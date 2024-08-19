(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Natural marketer enhances Greener Life® program to include certified low emissions gas at no additional cost to customers

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Natural Gas® announced today that its Greener Life® program, which helps customers make their usage carbon neutral, has reached a new milestone of 500 million pounds of carbon emissions offset from the atmosphere. That amount is equivalent to taking over 50,000 cars off the road for a year. In celebration of this milestone, Georgia Natural Gas has enhanced Greener Life to give customers the benefits of certified low emissions gas at no additional cost.

Certified low emissions gas is sourced from companies using industry best practices to lower methane emissions and environmental impact. Georgia Natural Gas has partnered with MiQ, a leading not-for-profit certifier of natural gas whose methane standard has been adopted by some of the world's biggest natural gas producers. MiQ-certified producers are audited by accredited, independent third parties who confirm emissions are below specified levels. Georgia Natural Gas assigns MiQ certificates derived from its certified low emissions gas purchases to Greener Life customers, who receive the benefits for the emissions reductions, thereby reducing their emissions footprint.

"It's amazing to think about the impact our Greener Life customers have made in just five short years," said Aimee Henderson, director of Mass Markets at Georgia Natural Gas. "That's why we're thrilled to expand Greener Life with a new, simple way for customers to reduce their emissions footprint even further."

Since Georgia Natural Gas launched Greener Life in 2019, more than 30,000 Georgians have joined and made their natural gas usage in their homes carbon neutral. By including the benefits of certified low emissions gas, Greener Life customers now easily and affordably receive the benefits of reducing methane where the gas is produced, as well.

In addition to sourcing certified low emissions gas, Georgia Natural Gas funds a variety of carbon offset projects in the United States, including forestation, landfill and HFC refrigerant reclamation. For more information, please visit gng/greenerlife .

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO ), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas .

