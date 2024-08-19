Ready To Drink Cocktails Market Size Worth $3.08 Billion By 2033 - Rising Consumer Demand For Flavored Drinks

Newark, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ready to drink cocktails market is expected to reach USD 3.08 billion by 203, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2024-2033. Increased popularity of ready to eat and ready to drink products coupled with increase in purchasing power parity of the consumers, an inclination towards health lifestyle and responsible drinking, the convenience and wide variety of flavors provided by ready to drink cocktails are driving the ready to drink cocktails market; the requirement to improve service quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for introduction of more options and flavors of the products.



Key Insights on Ready to Drink Cocktails Market



The spirit-based segment dominated the market with a market share of around 42% in 2023.



The type segment is divided into malt based, wine based and spirit based. The spirit-based segment dominated the market with a market share of around 42% in 2023. Spirit based cocktails are the most used and highly popular type in the ready to drink cocktails market. Vodka, gin, whiskey, tequila are the usual spirits used along with some other juices like lemon, orange, pineapple, cranberry etc.



The bottles segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2%.



The packaging type segments is divided into bottles, & cans. The bottles segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2%. ready to drink cocktails were first introduced in bottles and hence are the dominant form of packaging in the market. They have increased in popularity as they resemble the packaging of alcoholic beverages.



In 2023, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market, accounting for around 60% of global revenue.



The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarket/hypermarkets, online and liquor stores. In 2023, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market, accounting for around 60% of global revenue. Supermarkets/hypermarkets are large, widely distributed and have a higher consumer reach compared to others. The inclination of consumers towards shopping at a one-stop-shop, the convenience it provides are the reasons for its dominance.



Report Scope and Segmentation –

