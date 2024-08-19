Tracy L. Markley Unveils Essential Guide to Spinal Health and Posture - The Power of Your Spine

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Discover how strengthening your spine can revolutionize your well-being, strengthen movements and help heal or avoid injuries with expert insights from Tracy L. Markley.



Tracy L. Markley, an award-winning personal trainer and renowned fitness educator, announces the promotion of her book, The Power of Your Spine: How Back Strength and Posture Pilots the Entire Body. This guide, available in both colored and black-and-white paperback editions as well as a color Kindle edition, explores the crucial role of spinal health in overall physical wellness.



In The Power of Your Spine, Markley explores the essential functions of back muscles and bones, revealing how they influence every aspect of your body’s movements. Chronic back pain is a common issue, but Markley’s expert insights and practical advice offer hope and relief. The book provides readers with valuable knowledge on how different body parts interact and the importance of caring for the core to enhance posture and spinal stabilization.



The comprehensive guide is designed for all ages and fitness levels, from those looking to improve their health and posture to individuals managing the effects of aging or recovering from injuries. Markley’s approach integrates detailed anatomical information with easy to understand illustrations to help avoid and heal injuries and understand conditions like sciatica pain. Great for fitness and athletics. Stronger spines and proper posture can add strength and speed in sports.



About the Author:

Tracy L. Markley is a personal trainer, educator, and author with a career spanning since 1994. She is the owner of Tracy Markley’s Fitness and is recognized as one of 2024 America’s Top Fitness Educators by the National Fitness Hall of Fame. Markley’s accolades include the 2021 IDEA World Personal Trainer of the Year award and multiple certifications across various fitness disciplines, including biomechanics, pain management, and stroke recovery.



In addition to her latest book, Markley is the author of fifteen books, including her inspirational work on stroke recovery, The Stroke of an Artist: The Journey of a Fitness Trainer and a Stroke Survivor. Her expertise extends to creating advanced education courses and hosting a health and fitness podcast.





