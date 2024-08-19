Kuwait implements scheduled power outages due to fuel supply interruptions

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and announced the implementation of power outages across various residential, industrial, and agricultural areas due to disruptions in supplies. These outages, known locally as “scheduled outages,” will occur between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 PM during peak consumption hours, which coincide with high air conditioner use.



For the first time in years, Kuwait has resorted to these scheduled outages amid rising population numbers, urban expansion, high temperatures, and delayed maintenance of power stations. The ministry's statements detailed planned power cuts affecting densely populated areas such as Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Hawalli, Salmiya, and Mubarak Al-Kabeer, along with agricultural zones in Rawdatayn, Abdali, and Wafra, and industrial sites including Abdullah Port, Subhan, and Al-Rai.



This decision follows a recent total shutdown of gas processing units by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, which led to a significant drop in the quality of gas supplied to power generation units. The Ministry of Electricity stated that these measures are essential to maintain the stability of the country's electricity system and manage the reduced quality of gas affecting electrical load.



MENAFN19082024000045015682ID1108575849