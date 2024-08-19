Ensuring Your Child's Oral Health For Successful Return To School

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As the summer vacation approaches to an end and all students return to their desks, some parents might overlook the importance of their children's amidst the preparations for buying school supplies and getting school uniforms tailored or purchased, along with other school-related needs.

Given that dental health plays a crucial role in maintaining a child's overall health and academic performance, parents are advised to be aware that the pain resulting from tooth decay and gum inflammation can lead to their child missing school, causing them to lose out on many classes or exams, which will negatively impact their academic progress.

Dr. Najat Alyafei, the Manager of Oral Health Promotion & Prevention, Health Preventative Directorate, at Primary Health care Corporation (PHCC) said,“I believe that the summer vacation period and the time after returning from travel are ideal for checking the child's teeth and gums to ensure they are free from any issues that might cause them discomfort later on, or to treat any conditions that need attention before the school year begins. Some parents may not realize that tooth decay, for example, can worsen unnoticed, potentially leading to severe pain that requires urgent medical intervention later. Since children may not always express their pain clearly, early detection of any dental issues becomes extremely important.”

“We, therefore, encourage all parents to take advantage of the remaining time during the summer vacation and before school starts by taking their children for an early dental check-up and treatment if needed to ensure their studies are not affected by pain, which could lead to school absences,” she said.

To ensure the health and safety of students in kindergarten and primary school, PHCC strongly recommend that parents enroll their children in the“Asnani” School Oral Health Program. This programme aims to provide an annual dental check-up for children, where any potential issues are detected and communicated to parents for follow-up treatment, along with the provision of various preventive treatments.

“The role of the“Asnani” programme is not limited to early detection of dental problems, but also works on raising awareness about the importance of daily dental care. Through this programme, children are taught the importance of regular teeth cleaning, avoiding excessive consumption of sugary foods, and adhering to regular dentist visits. This early guidance helps in establishing healthy habits that will last with the children throughout their lives,” said Dr. Alyafei.

She added.“We cannot underestimate the importance of caring for children's dental health as part of the preparations for returning to school. Regular check-ups and early treatment of any issues ensure that the child is in the best possible health, enabling them to focus on their studies and make the most of their education. Therefore, we urge all parents not to overlook this aspect and to ensure that their children return to school with a healthy smile and full readiness for the new academic year. Wishing you all the best for the coming school year.”