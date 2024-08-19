Algeria provides urgent fuel aid to Lebanon amid electricity crisis

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Algeria announced a decisive measure to alleviate Lebanon's severe electricity crisis by committing to immediately fuel. The Algerian Foreign Ministry reported that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered the urgent provision of to Lebanon, with the goal of restarting power plants and restoring electricity across the nation. This intervention highlights Algeria's dedication to supporting Lebanon during its critical shortage. Algerian Prime Minister Nadhir al-Arabi conveyed this commitment to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, emphasizing the urgency and importance of the aid.



The decision comes in response to Lebanon's dire power situation, where the state-owned Electricité du Liban has reported a total shutdown of the last functioning production unit on the electricity grid. This shutdown occurred due to the complete depletion of fuel reserves, leading to a total halt in electricity supply throughout Lebanon. The power outage has severely affected essential services, including the airport, port, water pumps, sewage systems, and prisons, disrupting daily life and essential operations across the country. Electricité du Liban had exhausted all precautionary measures to extend energy production, but the severity of the crisis has now reached a critical point.



Algeria's prompt action underscores its role in addressing regional energy challenges and providing crucial support during times of need. By supplying fuel, Algeria aims to stabilize Lebanon's electricity supply and mitigate the immediate impacts of the power crisis. This assistance is vital for Lebanon as it faces significant disruptions to vital services and infrastructure, reflecting the broader implications of energy shortages on national stability and daily life.



