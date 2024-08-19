Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston To Compete In A Mad Michelada Showdown At Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an electrifying evening at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Las Vegas! On Friday, August 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PDT, Dos Hombres Mezcal co-founders and duo, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, will go head-to-head in an epic showdown to create the newest Walk-On's drink -the Mad Michelada. This high-energy event is an official tailgate party and happy hour leading up to the highly anticipated college showdown between Louisiana State University (LSU) and the University of Southern California (USC) on September 1.

Dos Hombres Mezcal co-founders and Hollywood duo, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, will go head-to-head in an epic showdown to create the newest Walk-On's drink -the Mad Michelada.

Continue Reading

"This event is more than just a drink competition; it's an exhilarating celebration of college football and a phenomenal way to kick off the Vegas Kickoff Classic," said Brandon Landry, founder of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and LSU alum. "We're beyond excited to host Aaron and Bryan and offer fans an unforgettable experience that sets the stage for the big game."

In a battle of mixology mastery, Paul and Cranston will showcase their skills as they each craft the Mad Michelada, a tantalizing twist on the classic cocktail. Available for a limited time, this bold concoction features Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix, Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce, topped off with Modelo and a floater of Dos Hombres Mezcal, served with a Sriracha and Tajin rim and fresh lime wheel garnish. Fans will witness the high-octane action as these two stars battle behind the bar to create the ultimate Michelada experience.

Aaron Paul, Dos Hombres Mezcal co-founder, noted: "I'm excited to bring a little of that Dos Hombres magic to Walk-On's and compete with Bryan in what's sure to be a fun and fierce battle. Let's see whose Mad Michelada reigns supreme!"

Bryan Cranston, co-founder of Dos Hombres Mezcal, added: "There is no better way to kick off game-day festivities than with a Michelada! Mixing cocktails with Aaron and celebrating the Vegas Kickoff Classic with the fans is going to be an absolute blast."

Attendees will have the chance to interact with Aaron and Bryan, and sample the innovative Mad Michelada as they get excited and prepare for the big game. Tickets for this exclusive event are available for purchase here for $100, which includes an open bar, special Mad Michelada samplings and Walk-On's signature "tailgate" menu items like cheeseburger sliders, wings and more.

For additional information and to stay updated on the event, visit .

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. With nearly 80 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating its nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees and franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's or for information on becoming a franchisee, visit walk-ons .

About Dos Hombres Mezcal

Dos Hombres is the product of multiple generations of proud Mezcal producers. Mezcal maestro and partner, Gregorio Velasco's ancestors can be traced back to San Luis del Rio's origins and foundation, as one of the pioneers of Mezcal production using mud jugs. Dos Hombres is a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico. The mezcal presents an appealing fragrance and a rich taste that engages the palate, ensuring the distinctive smoothness of our brand. Smoky and smooth, the Dos Hombres mezcal pairs well with any season and every possible cocktail combination. For more information visit .

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux