Central Bank of Libya announces suspension operations following kidnapping of IT director

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Central Bank of Libya announced the suspension of all its operations nationwide, effective immediately, following the kidnapping of one of its employees. The bank condemned the abduction of Musab Muslim, the Director of the Information Department, who was seized by unknown individuals in front of his home that morning. This incident, coupled with threats from certain officials, prompted the bank to halt its activities to ensure the safety of its staff and maintain the integrity of the banking sector.



The Central Bank's statement emphasized its refusal to accept what it termed as "demagogic methods" that endanger its employees and disrupt its operations. The bank clarified that it would not resume normal operations until Muslim is safely released and can return to his duties. This dramatic turn of events follows recent tensions involving the House of Representatives, which has been resisting attempts by various individuals to gain control over the bank. These attempts reportedly included incitement to storm the bank's headquarters and efforts to remove its governor, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer, through coercion.



The Central Bank of Libya had recently announced its reestablishment as a unified institution on August 20, 2023, after years of division. The bank had expressed its commitment to addressing the challenges resulting from its prior split and had been working towards consolidating its operations and restoring stability.



