President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Is Very Pleased With Level Of Mutual Cooperation With Russia
8/19/2024 9:25:30 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“We are very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation
between our countries,” Azernews reports, citing
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as he said during a
limited-format meeting with President of the Russian Federation
Vladimir Putin.
The head of state noted:“I would like to emphasize that we are
very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation between our
countries. The Declaration on Allied Interaction, which we signed
in February 2022, is being successfully implemented, and we are
observing very positive developments and favorable figures in both
political and economic spheres. Of course, we collaborate in the
energy and transportation sectors, and we also place special
emphasis on humanitarian relations and many other areas.”
