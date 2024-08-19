President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Is Very Pleased With Level Of Mutual Cooperation With Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation between our countries,” Azernews reports, citing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as he said during a limited-format meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The head of state noted:“I would like to emphasize that we are very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation between our countries. The Declaration on Allied Interaction, which we signed in February 2022, is being successfully implemented, and we are observing very positive developments and favorable figures in both political and economic spheres. Of course, we collaborate in the energy and transportation sectors, and we also place special emphasis on humanitarian relations and many other areas.”