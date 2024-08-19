Brushless DC Motors Market Size Worth $41.48 Billion By 2033 - Rising Applications In Robotics And Automation

Newark, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brushless DC motor market is expected to grow from USD 21.29 billion in 2023 to USD 41.48 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024-2033. The rise in the automotive industry's transition toward electric vehicles is anticipated to grow the demand for brushless DC motors. Moreover, the raised operational efficiency of equipment, increased PCB manufacturing, and increased car production is also helping to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Further, the rise in the applicability & usage of brushless DC motors across several significant verticals is also helping to boost the market growth.



Brushless DC motors have become the unsung heroes of modern technology, quietly powering everything from our smartphones to electric vehicles. As we stand on the cusp of a new era in motion control, these efficient and reliable motors are taking center stage in the global industrial landscape.

The global brushless DC motor market is witnessing remarkable expansion, with projections indicating substantial growth over the next decade. This surge is fueled by the increasing adoption of automation and the relentless pursuit of energy efficiency across industries.



Key Insights on Brushless DC Motor Market



The inner rotor brushless DC motors have a larger market share than the outer rotor brushless DC motors.



The type segment is divided into the outer rotor and inner rotor The inner rotor brushless DC motors have a larger market share than the outer rotor brushless DC motors. This growth is attributed to the increasing production of automobiles and the preference for energy-efficient systems.



The 0-750 Watt segment has the largest market share of 36% in 2023.



The rated output power segment is divided into above 75 kW, 3 kW - 75 kW, 750 Watts to 3 kW, and 0 -750 watts. The 0-750 Watt segment has the largest market share of 36% in 2023. This growth is attributed to its high efficiency.



Industrial machinery holds the highest market share of 29.3% in 2023.



The end-user segment is divided into consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial, aerospace and defence and healthcare. Industrial machinery holds the highest market share of 29.3% in 2023. This growth is attributed to rising customer disposable income.



