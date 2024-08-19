Schulte Roofing Awarded GAF Platinum Elite Commercial Contractor Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Schulte Roofing earns GAF Platinum Elite Commercial Contractor status, offering 35-year NDL warranties for superior protection.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Schulte Roofing®, a leading commercial roofing company in San Antonio , TX, proudly announces its recent recognition as a GAF Platinum Elite Commercial Contractor. This prestigious distinction is a significant milestone in the commercial roofing industry, awarded to Schulte Roofing for its consistent commitment to excellence, superior workmanship, and a history of reliable system installations.GAF, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, grants this exclusive status to only the top-performing commercial roofing contractors. As a Platinum Elite Commercial Contractor, Schulte Roofing offers the highly coveted 35-year No Dollar Limit (NDL) warranties, providing unparalleled protection and assurance to their clients."We are deeply honored to receive the GAF Platinum Elite Commercial Contractor award," said Josh Schulte, President of Schulte Roofing. "This accolade reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional commercial roofing services and maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability."The GAF Master Elite® Certification program is renowned for its rigorous screening and comprehensive training processes, ensuring that contractors meet the industry's highest standards. Schulte Roofing's attainment of the Master Elite status underscores its expertise and commitment to excellence as a commercial roofing contractor ."Achieving Platinum Elite status is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," Josh Schulte added. "We are committed to continuing to provide superior commercial roofing solutions and exceeding our clients' expectations."About Schulte Roofing®: Schulte Roofing® is a premier commercial roofing company based in San Antonio, Texas. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and customer-focused approach, Schulte Roofing specializes in a wide range of commercial roofing solutions. The company has been serving the communities of Central Texas and Houston with integrity and reliability for over 30 years.For more information about Schulte Roofing and our services, please visit .

