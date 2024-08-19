Nordic Bavarian countries ramp up smallpox vaccine production amid global health emergency

(MENAFN) Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic has announced plans to significantly increase the production of its monkeypox vaccine following the World Organization's recent declaration of monkeypox as a global public health emergency. As one of the few companies capable of producing a monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic is taking steps to ensure that the vaccine is accessible to countries worldwide, particularly in regions with high infection rates. The company has communicated with the Africa Centers for Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), informing them of its ability to manufacture 10 million doses by the end of 2025, with a commitment to supply up to 2 million doses within this year alone. This move highlights the company’s dedication to addressing the ongoing outbreak by scaling up production and working closely with international health organizations.



In addition to increasing production, Bavarian Nordic is also focusing on expanding its manufacturing network to include facilities in Africa. This expansion aims to streamline vaccine distribution and ensure that African nations, where the outbreak has been particularly severe, have better access to the necessary medical resources. The company expressed its readiness to collaborate not only with the Africa CDC but also with the World Health Organization (WHO) to make the vaccine available to all countries in need, regardless of their economic status. This effort is part of a broader initiative to tackle the global spread of monkeypox and to prevent further casualties, particularly in vulnerable populations such as children.



The urgency of Bavarian Nordic's actions is underscored by the alarming statistics reported from Congo, where the current outbreak began in January 2023. Since then, more than 27,000 cases have been documented, with over 1,100 deaths, most of which have tragically occurred among children. The declaration of monkeypox as a global public health emergency by the WHO last week marks the second time in two years that such a declaration has been made, signaling the severity of the situation and the pressing need for an effective and equitable global response. Bavarian Nordic's commitment to scaling up vaccine production and ensuring fair distribution is a critical component of this response, aiming to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on affected communities worldwide.



MENAFN19082024000045015682ID1108575354