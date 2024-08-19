Karnataka Government Approves 2-Acre Land For Nandi Hills Ropeway Project Near Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka has approved a Rs 115 crore ropeway project at Nandi Hills, Chikkaballapur, to boost tourism. With a 3-kilometre span and 100 cable cars, it will up to 1,000 per hour. Modern amenities will be available at the base, and operations will be managed for 30 years.

The Karnataka government has approved an exciting ropeway project at Nandi Hills, Chikkaballapur. This initiative aims to transform the visitor experience at this popular destination with a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The state has allocated 2 acres of land for the ropeway project, which has been leased to the developers under a 30-year agreement. This strategic move is expected to enhance tourism infrastructure in the region significantly.

Dynamics Ropeway Pvt Ltd is investing ₹115 crore in developing the ropeway system. This substantial investment underscores the commitment to providing a world-class experience for tourists at Nandi Hills.

The new ropeway will span 3 kilometres, with 50 cable cars traveling up and 50 going down. The system is designed to transport visitors from the lower to the upper station in just 13 to 15 minutes, accommodating around 1,000 passengers per hour.

At the base of Nandi Hills, tourists will benefit from a range of modern amenities. These include parking for all types of vehicles, ATM services, drinking water units, restrooms, ticket counters, and a restaurant.

Each of the 100 cable cars will comfortably seat six passengers, offering a scenic and enjoyable ride to the top. The ropeway promises to provide stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

The investing company will manage the ropeway operations for the next 30 years, ensuring its sustainability and continued enhancement of the tourist experience at Nandi Hills.