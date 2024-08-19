Shocking! Ganja-Laced Chocolates Disguised As Ayurvedic Medicine From UP Seized In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking discovery, Hyderabad authorities have seized a large quantity of ganja-infused chocolates masquerading as Ayurvedic medicine. The chocolates, manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, were cleverly disguised with 'Ayurvedic Aushadh' labels. Following a tip, Cyberabad conducted a raid on the Komal Kirana store, owned by Pivesh Pandey from UP, and confiscated over 200 of these drug-tainted treats.

The chocolates' attractive wrapping had been designed to dupe consumers into believing they were legitimate Ayurvedic products.

Further inquiry revealed that Pandey, the store owner, claimed the 'Ayurvedic Aushadh' chocolates were widely available in Uttar Pradesh and even used as a treatment for diabetes. The packaging indicated a significant cannabis content of 14 grams per 100 grams of chocolate. It also provided instructions to consume the 'chocolate' twice daily, mixed with water, to alleviate indigestion and other stomach issues.



According to Cyberabad police, Pandey, a resident of Prayagraj, UP, has been living in the city for a few years and has been selling these chocolates at his store for six months.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TG-ANB) has uncovered a network of private manufacturers in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan producing ganja-infused chocolates. The bureau has notified the respective state police departments to take swift action against these entities.

