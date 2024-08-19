Dubai Investment Real Estate and Al Mujama unveil 1.2MW solar power plant in Ritaj, Dubai Investments Park

(MENAFN- mslgroup) In line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Target and 2050 Clean Energy Strategy, Dubai Investment (DIR), a leading real estate developer in the UAE, Al Mujama, a leading Owners Association in the UAE, Yellow Door Energy (“YDE”), the leading sustainable energy provider for businesses in the Middle and Africa, and Clyde Engineering, today successfully inaugurated a 1.2 megawatt-peak solar power system.

The solar power system is spread across 9 residential buildings in the premier residential community of RITAJ, located in Dubai Investments Park. Over 2,000 solar panels have been installed on the roofs of the buildings, producing 1.9 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity in the first year of operation, meeting 30% of the buildings’ energy consumption needs. This is equivalent to reducing carbon emission by 756,000 kilograms per year. The project operates under a solar lease, whereby significant cost savings are realized for Al Mujama without expending its own capital investment.

Mohammed Bin Hammad, Senior Director of Jointly owned Properties at Dubai Land Department commented: "The Dubai Land Department values the inauguration of a 1.2-megawatt solar power plant by Dubai Investment Real Estate, Al Mujama, Yellow Door Energy, and Clyde Engineering. This project aligns with our strategic vision of promoting innovation in the real estate sector, reflecting the foresight of our wise leadership. By utilizing the sun’s energy to meet a significant portion of the needs in the RITAJ residential community, this collaboration between the public and private sectors highlights the importance of joint efforts in achieving sustainability goals and demonstrates how such partnerships can drive impactful change. These advanced solutions support the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 target and the 2050 Clean Energy Strategy, showcasing our commitment to a more resilient future. We commend all partners for their dedication to environmental stewardship and look forward to more initiatives that contribute to the progress of our real estate sector."

"Al Mujama is honored to play a key role in advancing the UAE’s sustainable future with the implementation of the solar power system. This initiative not only highlights the Company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability but also delivers significant cost savings for the residents by reducing energy consumption. It sets a new standard for Jointly owned Properties in driving impactful, eco-friendly change. By generating clean energy, we are fostering a greener, more affordable living environment that benefits communities today and secures a healthier, more resilient future for generations to come. Al Mujama is dedicated to leading the way in environmental stewardship and innovation, and we look forward to continuing to set new benchmarks in sustainable residential living”, Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate.

Dubai Investment Real Estate is the real estate arm of Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and Al Mujama is leading the way for Jointly Owned Property in the UAE to implement solar power in its operations.

Mansoor Serkal, GM of Al Mujama, said, “We are striving to ensure all our communities are operated in the most cost effective and energy efficient manner to provide best possible value to the owners. We have been working hard with our solar developer Yellow Door Energy and our energy consultant Clyde Engineering. To-date, we have already produced savings of over 18% on our community energy costs. We are dedicated to protecting our environment and are proud to have 30% of our energy needs at Ritaj provided by solar power.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said, “Yellow Door Energy is honored to partner with Dubai Investment Real Estate and Al Mujama on this solar lease, marking a significant stride in advancing sustainability efforts in the UAE. This milestone is proudly added to our rapidly growing portfolio of successful projects in the UAE and internationally, where we have been awarded 240 megawatts of solar projects. As the leading solar developer in the Middle East and Africa, we are excited to empower businesses to transition to clean energy, lower their electricity costs and actively contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Initiative.”

Philip Mills, CEO of Clyde Engineering, said, “Clyde Engineering congratulates the forward-thinking management of Dubai investment Real Estate and Al Mujama on the successful completion of the first JOP rooftop solar plant. This project will provide a major improvement in the carbon footprint at the Ritaj Community. This project was implemented with guaranteed solar production and zero capital expenditure from the client. Therefore, it is both a win for the environment and for the owners in Ritaj.”

The inauguration of the solar power plant marks a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable development and energy efficiency in the UAE's real estate sector in alignment with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 target. The collaboration integrates technological innovation and environmental stewardship to set a precedent for incorporating renewable energy solutions in residential communities and pave the way for more sustainable projects.





