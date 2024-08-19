HDFC Mutual Fund Launches ‘SIP Saheli – A Masterclass’, An Investor Education Initiative to Empower Women Financially

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 19th August 2024: HDFC Mutual Fund, one of India's leading mutual fund house, announces the launch of 'SIP Saheli', an initiative dedicated to empower women through the power of mutual fund investments. This innovative campaign observes India’s 78th Independence Month running from 15th August to 30th September 2024, aiming to get women to move from being savers of today to investors of tomorrow.



The SIP Saheli is an online initiative designed to educate women about mutual funds and its investment process. The session will cover key topics, including the role of women in household finance, an introduction to mutual funds & their benefits, aiming to beat inflation, magic of compounding and guidance on making informed investment decisions. Certificate of Completion and a guidebook to SIP will be given post completion of the masterclass. The masterclass will be free of cost exclusively designed for women.



Mr. Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., commented on this initiative: “In celebration of India’s 78th year of independence, HDFC Mutual Fund proudly announces the launch of ‘SIP Saheli’, a program dedicated to fostering financial independence among women. This initiative aims to cultivate lasting financial literacy amongst women and aligns with our vision to be the most respected asset manager in the world. By empowering women with comprehensive knowledge about mutual funds and SIPs, we aim to enable them to make informed investment decisions, ultimately helping them achieve their financial goals.”



The 'SIP Saheli' masterclass is designed to encourage greater women participation in mutual fund investments with HDFC Mutual Fund serving as a saheli (supportive companion) for women throughout their investment journey. This campaign represents a significant step towards promoting financial literacy and inclusion among women investors in India.

Women interested in participating in the 'SIP Saheli' Masterclass can register through the following link or by scanning the QR code:







