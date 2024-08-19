Electric Scooters Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 5.9% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric scooters Industry

Driving the Future of Eco-Friendly Transportation: Electric Scooters Expands Amid Growing Demand for Green Mobility

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The qualitative report published by Exactitude Consultancy research on the Electric scooters Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, limitations, and key players along with their profile details. The Electric scooters market offers the historical data for 2018 to 2023 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2024 to 2030 which is based on revenue. With the help of all this information research report helps the Market contributors to expand their market positions. With the benefit of all these explanations, this market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their role in the market. This report analyzes the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Electric scooters Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

The global electric scooters market size is expected to grow at more than 5.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 33.8 billion by 2030 from a little above USD 20 billion in 2023.

Top Key Players are covered in the Electric scooters Market Report:

Yadea group holding ltd, Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle co., ltd, Niu international, Silence urban ecomobility, Hero electric, Vmoto limited, Energica motor company, Zhejiang luyuan electric vehicle co., ltd, Askoll and Govecs., Gogoro

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

January 2024: Hero announced stepping up its electric vehicle (EV) play by launching three new electric scooters in 2024. This new launch will be in mid, affordable, and business-to-business (B2B) segments, considering all types of usage requirements.

December 2023: Gogoro launched battery swapping in Delhi, Goa, along with CrossOver GX250 Made-in-India e-scooter, Taiwan's largest battery-swapping and e-scooter maker Gogoro partnered with Hero MotoCorp in India to co-develop vehicles and swapping infrastructure.

Electric Scooter Market Trend Analysis

Rising fuel prices influence the adoption of electric scooters.

Low noise levels, simple integration of regenerative braking, high mechanical efficiency, and reasonably affordable maintenance costs.

Rising demand for fuel-efficient cars and growing concerns over carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.

Increasing expenditures in lightweight vehicles to increase control and reduce storage space requirements.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Electric scooters Market Report provides a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis for the worldwide markets includes improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

Global Market by Vehicle Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

E-SCOOTER/MOPED

E-MOTORCYCLE

Global Market by Battery Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

Global Market by Distance Covered, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Below 75 Miles

75 – 100 Miles

Above 100 Miles

Global Market by Technology, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Plug-In

Battery

Electric Scooters Market by Voltage, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

36V

48V

60V

72V

Electric Scooters Market by Vehicle Class, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Economy

Luxury

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

And the Rest of the World

Electric Scooters Market Trends

The continued trend of incorporating cutting-edge technologies, such as GPS tracking and app-based features, is driving the electric scooter market. Real-time tracking, remote diagnostics, and increased security are all made possible by this integration, which also improves user experience. The smooth connectivity provided by these characteristics supports effective fleet management and fits with consumers' changing demands for intelligent and networked mobility solutions, which promotes the uptake and expansion of electric scooters in urban areas.

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Electric scooters Market Reports:

– Detailed overview of The Electric scooters market.

– Changing market dynamics of the industry.

– In-depth market breakdown by Type, Application, etc.

– Historic, existing, and predictable market size in terms of extent and worth.

– Recent manufacturing trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of The Electric scooters market.

– Approaches to significant performers and product help.

– Prospective and niche sectors/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The objectives of the report are:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Electric scooters in the global market.

– To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value, and market share of the global Electric scooters for key players.

– Determine, explain, and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

– Analyze market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks of key global regions.

– Discover significant trends and factors driving or restricting market growth.

– Analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders, identifying high-growth segments.

– Critically analyze each submarket in terms of individual growth trends and its contribution to the market.

– Understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new launches products, and market holdings.

– Strategically outline key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Drivers Product Research, and Research Objectives Scope Electric scooters Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – Basic Information of Electric scooters Market

Chapter 3: Displaying Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of Electric scooters

Chapter 4: Electric scooters Market Factor Analysis Presentation Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Display by Type, End-User, and County 2024-2030

Chapter 6: Assessment of Major Manufacturers in Electric scooters Market Comprising Competitive Landscape, and Company Profiles

Chapter 7: To evaluate the Market by segments, countries, and manufacturers, with revenue share and sales by main countries for these different regions.

Chapters 8 and 9: Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source Display

Conclusion: All findings and estimates are provided at the end of the Electric scooters Market report. It also includes key drivers and opportunities along with regional analysis. The segment analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

The Electric scooters Market report gives answers to the following:

What guidelines are followed by key performers to contest this Covid-19 condition?

What are the important matters drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dangers of the market?

will face surviving?

Which are the essential market players in the Electric scooters industry?

What is the forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global market for the duration of the forecast period (2024-2030)?

What could be the anticipated value of the Electric scooters marketplace during the forecast period?

