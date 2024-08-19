Magicycle Ocelot Pro 2.0 Torque Sensor E-Bike With 1500W Motor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Switchable between Torque Sensor and Cadence Sensor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- People who are in search of an electric bike that comes with a low step-thru frame design and a torque sensor might be interested in the dual-sensor Ocelot Pro 2.0. It comes with a 52V 20Ah battery that promises to deliver up to 120 miles on a single charge with a 750W/1500W peak motor. Dual sensor allows you to easily switch between torque sensor and cadence sensor on the fly, and hydraulic disc brakes bring you to a full stop in the blink of an eye. The Ocelot Pro 2.0 is now available on Magicycle's website for $2,099.Let's talk about torque sensors. People are falling in love with this responsive and intuitive pedal sensor, not just because it makes the pedal assist feel more natural, but also it saves power, extending range. So, what is a torque sensor? It's a small device located behind the crank that detects your pedaling force and then signals the motor to provide power according to your current pedal force; the harder you pedal, the more assistance you will get from the motor. This natural pedal assist experience makes you feel as if you are in sync with the electric bike, making every ride feel more intuitive regardless if you are climbing hills or zipping around the city streets.But if the torque sensor is that good, why would anyone still want a cadence sensor? Well, the cadence sensor detects rotation of the crank, not based on the pedal force, which comes in extremely handy when days you just want to chill out and enjoy the breeze, not the sweat. Usually, you can only have one over the other, but Magicycle gives you the option to have them both on board and allows you to switch between the two sensors on the go by simply pressing the "i" button on the handlebar for 2 seconds. This convenient feature ensures that your ride is tailored to your mood and terrain, and you can enjoy both the sensors without deciding on buying a torque sensor only bike, or a cadence sensor only bike.Ocelot Pro 2.0 is built to last, every part is built with that goal in mind, the puncture resistant fat tires are super handy when you are riding off-road, and the double-layer aluminum frame makes a low step-thru frame supports up to 450 lbs possible. All the components on the bike are IPX-rated water resistant just so you can ride in the rain worry-free. It is made for anyone looking for a versatile, powerful, and decent electric bike that handles a wide range of riding conditions. Off-road trails, daily commuting or weekend leisure rides, this electric bike handles all. The dual sensor alone makes the Ocelot Pro 2.0 stand out among the major competition in the market, it gives you the flexibility to decide for yourself whether you want to ride in torque sensor mode or cadence sensor mode. Plus, you can enjoy longer rides with the more power-efficient torque sensor mode that promises to extend your range intelligently.But where the Ocelot Pro 2.0 really shines, however, is in its refined details: It's a bike that can be tough when necessary, but also gently muted and elegant down to every detail. Magicycle's 2-year warranty also shows how the company is confident about their electric bikes, like your reliable hiking buddy who's always ready to provide any assistance you need. And isn't that exactly what you want from an electric bike? Something to suit your every whim, no matter what time of day or where the terrain?Who's Magicycle E-bike? It's an electric bike brand that's been around for more than 3 years in the US, it started out with the basic Cruiser model electric bikes, then the Ocelot Pro came out, and quickly took over the 20" low step-thru fat tire electric bike market. After that, they introduced Magicycle Deer, their first full-suspension electric bike, and finally, the Ocelot Pro 2.0 came out, their first torque sensor electric bike . Magicycle has always been there for their customers when they need help and listens to customers' voices for future electric bike design. Magicycle is a reputable and reliable company that truly demonstrates what it means to stand with the customers.At the heart of Magicycle's philosophy is the belief that every ride should be fun, regardless of your age. Their slogan "Ride Fun, Forever Young" echoes that philosophy and is reflected in the Ocelot Pro 2.0 to every last detail, from its state-of-the-art dual sensor system to the low step-thru frame designed with your comfort in mind, you can really feel that philosophy on each ride with it. When you buy an Ocelot Pro 2.0, you're not just getting a high-quality electric bike-you are becoming part of a community that reveres the spirit of riding and the free lifestyle it affords. Why wait? Join the Magicycle family now, and let the Ocelot Pro 2.0 be a companion for youth energy and unlimited fun!

